See Elizabeth Hurley rock this award show dress 21 years later — and in quarantine

Who says you can't be glamorous while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic?

Elizabeth Hurley rocked a slinky purple Atelier Versace dress for an at-home photo shoot for Harper's Bazaar — 21 years after she wore it to the CFDA Fashion Awards in 1999.

"Just hanging at home watching tv for @harpersbazaarus in a @versace dress I wore 21 years ago to the #cfdaawards #lockdown #nineweekstomorrow #TurnUpNotIn," the 54-year-old actress/model wrote.

Hurley said she has "a zillion great memories and I can remember what I was wearing in all of them."

Hurley first wore the Atelier Versace dress to the CFDA American Fashion Awards in 1999. Kevin.Mazur / WireImage

"I was with my then-boyfriend Hugh Grant and had a blast. I put it away in acid-free tissue paper straightaway, and it’s still perfect!" she told Harper's Bazaar, which also featured other celebrities dressed up at home during the pandemic.

Hurley said she is taking stay at home orders seriously.

"There are nine of us. I have my whole family here including my elderly mother, an aunt, and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I’ve been completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe, and I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me for eight weeks now," she said. "I just nip out to local food stores in mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus in to my vulnerable guests."

The actress has been keeping busy by gardening and cuddling her dogs. She shared a photo last week of herself holding her dog Ava after nearly nine weeks in quarantine.

"The dogs have never had it so good," she said. "Full time, full on love & cuddles."