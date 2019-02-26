Get Stuff We Love
And the 2019 Oscars Award for best hair drama goes to … Charlize Theron, who stunned onlookers by changing up her signature blond locks in favor of a dark chestnut hue created by renowned celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham.
The Oscar-winning actress shared an Instagram post of herself alongside her mom before the ceremony where you can clearly see the raven hue, even though the photo itself is in black and white.
The new 'do was actual less than a week old, according to her hairstylist, Adir Abergel. She dyed her hair that week and the last-minute call to cut her hair into a bob happened the same day as the awards ceremony. “Decided to chop it all off before the big moment. #cantwaittoshare #oscars2019 #hairbyadir,” he wrote on Instagram.
Abergel completed the look with waves parted to one side and tucked behind Theron’s one ear. “Hair is your greatest accessory! Changing your hair is best way to transform yourself,” he exclaimed in another post sharing his excitement over seeing his vision come to life.
Theron’s makeup artist, Kate Lee, opted for a seductive, yet fresh, palette of simple eye makeup and a bright red lip, which complemented the rich brown shade as well as her breathtaking light blue Christian Dior gown.
Scroll down to see the last time Theron took her hair to the dark side, along with more of her hairstyle looks over the years.
See Charlize Theron's hair through the years:
Theron kept it simple, yet stunning, in her signature textured pixie at the "Mad City" premiere in 1997.
The "Reindeer Games" actress rocked a long, layered style, complete with bouncy bangs at the film's premiere in 2000.
In one of her earlier forays into brunette hair, Theron debuted a caramel-colored coif to go with her orange gown at the 2000 Oscars.
Theron returned to her blond roots, but kept the retro waves for several years to follow, as shown in this unforgettable look at the 2004 Oscars where she took home the best actress in a leading role award for "Monster."
The actress switched things up yet again, this time debuting one of her darkest shades yet at the 2004 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for "The Life and Death of Peter Sellers."
Theron wore what might be her shortest power pixie ever at the 2013 Oscars. She rounded out the edgy, yet glamorous style with an equally fresh makeup palette.
Need a new look for the office? Take a cue from this power lob, which Theron has rocked intermittently throughout her career and at the "Fast & Furious 8" premiere in 2017.
Another one of Theron's standbys, the actress was the epitome of glamour in this platinum blond bob parted on the side and slicked back into a half-updo at the 2019 Golden Globes.