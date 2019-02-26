Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 26, 2019, 5:38 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kristin Granero

And the 2019 Oscars Award for best hair drama goes to … Charlize Theron, who stunned onlookers by changing up her signature blond locks in favor of a dark chestnut hue created by renowned celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham.

The Oscar-winning actress shared an Instagram post of herself alongside her mom before the ceremony where you can clearly see the raven hue, even though the photo itself is in black and white.

The new 'do was actual less than a week old, according to her hairstylist, Adir Abergel. She dyed her hair that week and the last-minute call to cut her hair into a bob happened the same day as the awards ceremony. “Decided to chop it all off before the big moment. #cantwaittoshare #oscars2019 #hairbyadir,” he wrote on Instagram.

Abergel completed the look with waves parted to one side and tucked behind Theron’s one ear. “Hair is your greatest accessory! Changing your hair is best way to transform yourself,” he exclaimed in another post sharing his excitement over seeing his vision come to life.

Theron’s makeup artist, Kate Lee, opted for a seductive, yet fresh, palette of simple eye makeup and a bright red lip, which complemented the rich brown shade as well as her breathtaking light blue Christian Dior gown.

A red lip complemented her new hairstyle and her gorgeous blue gown. WireImage

Scroll down to see the last time Theron took her hair to the dark side, along with more of her hairstyle looks over the years.

See Charlize Theron's hair through the years:

Charlize Theron at the Cineplex Odeon Century Plaza Cinema in Los Angeles in 1997. WireImage

Theron kept it simple, yet stunning, in her signature textured pixie at the "Mad City" premiere in 1997.

The South African actress went for long hair and bangs in 2000. WireImage

The "Reindeer Games" actress rocked a long, layered style, complete with bouncy bangs at the film's premiere in 2000.

These retro curls look stunning on Theron. FilmMagic

In one of her earlier forays into brunette hair, Theron debuted a caramel-colored coif to go with her orange gown at the 2000 Oscars.

This unforgettable look will go down in Oscars history. Getty Images

Theron returned to her blond roots, but kept the retro waves for several years to follow, as shown in this unforgettable look at the 2004 Oscars where she took home the best actress in a leading role award for "Monster."

This hairstyle is somewhat similar to her most recent look! Getty Images

The actress switched things up yet again, this time debuting one of her darkest shades yet at the 2004 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for "The Life and Death of Peter Sellers."

Now that's a power pixie. WireImage

Theron wore what might be her shortest power pixie ever at the 2013 Oscars. She rounded out the edgy, yet glamorous style with an equally fresh makeup palette.

This blunt cut really works with her outfit. Getty Images

Need a new look for the office? Take a cue from this power lob, which Theron has rocked intermittently throughout her career and at the "Fast & Furious 8" premiere in 2017.

A soft side part keeps this style from being too severe. WireImage

Another one of Theron's standbys, the actress was the epitome of glamour in this platinum blond bob parted on the side and slicked back into a half-updo at the 2019 Golden Globes.