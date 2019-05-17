Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 17, 2019, 8:57 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Just when you thought your favorite celebs had outdone themselves at the Met Gala, the Cannes Film Festival rolls around, complete with even more amazing red carpet fashion.

This week, the stars hit the Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet dressed to impress. There were so many amazing styles over the course of the week, but these are the outfits we simply can't stop talking about!

Selena Gomez

Getty Images

The girl is on a roll! Gomez has been spotted all over Cannes in too many stunning ensembles to count, but this bustier top and high-waisted quilted skirt certainly stood out as a crowd favorite.

In a press conference at the film festival, she also gave a memorable comment about social media's effect on her generation.

Priyanka Chopra

Getty Images

The newlywed looked simply dazzling in this sequined, sweetheart neckline gown featuring an ultrasexy slit at the "Rocketman" screening.

Elle Fanning

FilmMagic

April showers definitely brought beautiful May flowers in Cannes! Case in point? Fanning's stunning floral dress featuring a plunging neckline and gorgeous ruffled sleeves.

Eva Longoria

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

The girl is golden! Longoria looked like red carpet royalty in this metallic, one-shoulder gown featuring glitter for days.

Julianne Moore

WireImage

You can never go wrong with an LBD, but Moore jazzed it up even more with a chic leather-and-lace cape on top of her floor-length gown.

Romee Strijd

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Looking sexy comes naturally to the Victoria's Secret model, who rocked this transparent gown with an up-to-there slit on the red carpet in Cannes.

Shailene Woodley

Mike Marsland / WireImage

The "Big Little Lies" actress made a classic trend — mixing black and white — look totally modern with this overcoat worn over black shorts and a white blouse.

Bryce Dallas Howard

Dominique Charriau / WireImage

While promoting "Rocketman," the stylish actress sported this fun, printed gown, which she paired with a flower belt and bright lipstick.

The cast of "Rocketman"

WireImage

We already knew Elton John had an impressive wardrobe, but as it turns out, so does Taron Egerton, who plays the iconic singer on the big screen. The stylish duo looked sharp in eye-catching suits at a photo call with cast members in Cannes.

Bella Hadid

Mike Marsland / WireImage

Fashion chops run in the Hadid family, and the model certainly put hers to work on the red carpet in Cannes, donning this sheer, tiered gown with plenty of ruffles.

Tilda Swinton

TONI ANNE BARSON / FilmMagic

At a photo call for her film "The Dead Don't Die," the actress rocked a casual, chic ensemble complete with tailored khaki pants and a sleek white blazer.

Amber Heard

GC Images

Heard looked ready to sail away in style in this navy buttoned sundress and gold strappy sandals.

Bill Murray

Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic

The funny guy showed up looking totally dashing at a screening for his new film "The Dead Don't Die."

Jeremy Meeks

GC Images

The "hot convict" turned model looked totally edgy in this black suit featuring an embellished back and spiky shoulder.

Carla Bruni

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Supermodels know how to make a red carpet entrance! The former French first lady looked elegant as ever in this navy, one-shouldered gown at a film screening.