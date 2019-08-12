Sunday night's Teen Choice Awards was jam-packed with fun moments, and the red carpet was filled with fun fashion to match.

Before the show officially began, the stars stepped out in their summer finest on the blue carpet. Check out some of the bold, must-see looks!

1. Taylor Swift

Rich Fury / Getty Images

It was a big night for the "You Need to Calm Down" singer. She took home the Icon Award (created in the shape of a snazzy, cat-covered surfboard) and rocked the red carpet in style, sporting a matching printed blazer, blouse and shorts.

2. Jessica Alba

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Fun with florals! The actress seemed to glide down the red carpet in this easy, black floral maxi dress, which she paired with sandals and loose waves.

3. Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey

Richard Shotwell / AP

We know Chloe and Halle Bailey have some serious singing chops, but the sisters also know how to make a style statement. The singers coordinated their ensembles with matching peekaboo cutouts and bold prints.

4. The Jonas Brothers

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

After kicking off their "Happiness Begins" tour last week, the Jonas Brothers made a stylish stop at the Teen Choice Awards. While Kevin opted for a matching casual suit, Nick and Joe went for slacks and statement jackets.

5. Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The "90201" stars were quite the fashionable duo on the blue carpet. Spelling sported a sunflower print dress and black pumps, while Garth rocked a pink blazer dress and yellow heels.

6. Zendaya

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP - Getty Images

The "Euphoria" star looked ready for a summer barbecue in a yellow-and-white checkered shirt, green shorts and a messy braid.

7. Sarah Hyland

Richard Shotwell / AP

Hyland showed off her new engagement ring and plenty of skin in this ruffled miniskirt paired with a matching bralette top. She pulled the look together with bright orange sandals and a perky updo.

8. John Stamos

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Everyone's favorite "Fuller House" uncle showed off the best of both fashion worlds, sporting a sleek white suit with a graphic T-shirt and sneakers.

9. Candace Cameron-Bure

Richard Shotwell / AP

Stamos' co-star channeled her wild side with an animal print blouse and shorts. Her perky ponytail took the look up a notch, too!

10. Ryan Destiny

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The singer and actress brought some attitude to the blue carpet with this green strapless gown featuring a major ruffled train.

11. Lucy Hale

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP - Getty Images

Lady in red! Hale opted for a classic red-and-black color combo with a printed mini dress, sexy pointed heels and bold red lip.

12. Maddie Ziegler

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The dancer matched the red carpet with a blue embroidered suit featuring orange trim. She added a bit of extra flair with what must be the world's tiniest quilted purse.