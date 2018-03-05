Do you see a pattern? See the best-actress gowns through the years

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Is it lucky to wear gold on Oscar night? It's not scientifically proven, but Frances McDormand marks the 16th time an actress wearing gold was awarded the golden statue.

Frances McDormand

Chris Pizzello / AP

While Frances McDormand skipped the red carpet, the "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" star chose a gold hue for her Oscars gown — and won!

Either way, it's always fun to look back at the best-actress gowns through the years.

See this year's nominees as well as the gowns from years past.