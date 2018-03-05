Get Stuff We Love

You have signed up for our newsletter.

You’ll get the best of TODAY delivered to your inbox.

Sign up for our newsletter.

Do you see a pattern? See the best-actress gowns through the years

See which dresses best actress nominees (and winners) have worn to the Oscars through the years.

by Emily Sher / / Source: TODAY

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Is it lucky to wear gold on Oscar night? It's not scientifically proven, but Frances McDormand marks the 16th time an actress wearing gold was awarded the golden statue.

Frances McDormand

  Chris Pizzello / AP

While Frances McDormand skipped the red carpet, the "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" star chose a gold hue for her Oscars gown — and won!

Either way, it's always fun to look back at the best-actress gowns through the years.

See this year's nominees as well as the gowns from years past.

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Margot Robbie

  Jordan Strauss / AP

Nominated for her starring role in "I, Tonya," Margot Robbie chose a striking white dress for the red carpet. Her bejeweled neckline and crystal clutch added an extra-special touch.

Saoirse Ronan

  Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Pretty in pink! "Lady Bird" star Saoirse Ronan looked sugary sweet in this cotton candy-hued strapless dress with a dramatic bow in the back.

Meryl Streep

  Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Meryl Streep is no stranger to the red carpet, and chose this gorgeous, cherry red gown for her latest nomination for "The Post." The skinny belt adds a fashion-forward touch.

Sally Hawkins

  Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Sally Hawkins of "The Shape of Water" shimmered on the red carpet in a silver, long-sleeved gown with black embellishments on the bottom.

Oscars red carpet recap: Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan rule

05:28

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Latest in Style