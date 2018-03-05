Do you see a pattern? See the best-actress gowns through the years

Get Stuff We Love
Is it lucky to wear gold on Oscar night? It's not scientifically proven, but Frances McDormand marks the 16th time an actress wearing gold was awarded the golden statue.
Frances McDormand
While Frances McDormand skipped the red carpet, the "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" star chose a gold hue for her Oscars gown — and won!
Either way, it's always fun to look back at the best-actress gowns through the years.
See this year's nominees as well as the gowns from years past.
Margot Robbie
Nominated for her starring role in "I, Tonya," Margot Robbie chose a striking white dress for the red carpet. Her bejeweled neckline and crystal clutch added an extra-special touch.
Saoirse Ronan
Pretty in pink! "Lady Bird" star Saoirse Ronan looked sugary sweet in this cotton candy-hued strapless dress with a dramatic bow in the back.
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep is no stranger to the red carpet, and chose this gorgeous, cherry red gown for her latest nomination for "The Post." The skinny belt adds a fashion-forward touch.
Sally Hawkins
Sally Hawkins of "The Shape of Water" shimmered on the red carpet in a silver, long-sleeved gown with black embellishments on the bottom.