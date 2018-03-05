Do you see a pattern? See the best-actress gowns through the years

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Is it lucky to wear gold on Oscar night?

While the consensus is still up in the air, it's always fun to look back at the best-actress gowns through the years. See this year's nominees as well as the gowns from years past. Do you see any patterns?

Margot Robbie

Jordan Strauss / AP

Nominated for her starring role in "I, Tonya," Margot Robbie chose a striking white dress for the red carpet. Her bejeweled neckline and crystal clutch added an extra-special touch.

Saoirse Ronan

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Pretty in pink! "Lady Bird" star Saoirse Ronan looked sugary sweet in this cotton candy-hued strapless dress with a dramatic bow in the back.

Meryl Streep

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Meryl Streep is no stranger to the red carpet, and chose this gorgeous, cherry red gown for her latest nomination. The skinny belt adds a fashion-forward touch.

Sally Hawkins

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Sally Hawkins of "The Shape of Water" shimmered on the red carpet in a silver, long-sleeved gown with black embellishments on the bottom.

Frances McDormand

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

While Frances McDormand skipped the red carpet, the "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" star did choose a gold hue for her Oscars gown.