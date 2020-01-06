See the 15 Golden Globes after-party looks we can't stop thinking about

Hollywood's heavy hitters brought their style A-game to Sunday night's Golden Globes red carpet, but their fashion parade didn't end there. After the awards were handed out, celebs headed to the hottest parties in town and slipped into some equally amazing styles. These 15 looks stood out from the crowd in the best possible way.

Kate Beckinsale

Richard Shotwell / AP

At the Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party, Beckinsale sported a retro white gown with a plunging neckline and flowing sleeves. Her voluminous blowout was totally on point, too!

Sarah Hyland

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The engaged actress went for a romantic vibe, rocking a pale pink strapless dress with an embellished neckline and glowing makeup.

Hailey Bieber

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP - Getty Images

The model showed off her toned legs in a sparkly black minidress and accessorized with pointy black pumps with gold detailing and a belt.

Laverne Cox

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP - Getty Images

Cox brought the drama to the Warner Bros and InStyle after-party in a ruffled orange gown with a plunging neckline and an impressive train.

Kate Bosworth

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

A draped back and ruching on the front provided plenty of visual appeal to this pretty pink long-sleeved gown Bosworth wore to party the night away.

Sophia Bush

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP - Getty Images

Beautiful in blue! Bush looked glamorous in an off-the-shoulder baby blue satin gown with button detailing.

Iskra Lawrence

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP - Getty Images

The expectant mother looked pretty in pink on the Golden Globes red carpet and continued her style streak later on in the night in a metallic gown featuring a cut-out neckline and a flattering fit that highlighted her baby bump.

Jessica Alba

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Also in metallic, Alba looked stylish in this V-neck tiered dress. She made sure to add extra sparkle with her accessories and toned down the look a touch with her signature beachy waves.

Yara Shahidi

Richard Shotwell / AP

Shahidi looked simply sunny in a bright yellow minidress with a side bow train. The "Grown-ish" star paired the look with glittery gold pumps and a side updo.

Ariel Winter

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

It might be cold out but Winter looked totally hot in a one-shoulder lime green dress with a high slit and a coordinating clutch.

Martha Stewart

Michael Kovac / Getty Images

This is anything but basic black! The lifestyle guru made quite the style statement in this draped dress.

Scarlett Johansson

Arnold Turner / Getty Images

The actress changed out of her voluminous red gown for a sassy feathered pale pink minidress for the Netflix after-party.

Maude Apatow

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

You couldn't miss Apatow in this glittery purple and silver masterpiece! The actress stood out from the crowd in the dazzling V-neck piece and added an extra bit of flair with red hot lips.

Ashley Benson

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP - Getty Images

Benson showed some skin in this embellished look featuring a high-waisted silver skirt and a draped top.

Candace Cameron Bure

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The "Fuller House" star kept things casual in a black suit with a sweetheart neckline silver top.