Doug Emhoff finds Kamala Harris' earring on ground during parade

It's been a day of big news in the nation's capital, but one sweet moment between newly sworn-in Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, caught viewers' eyes on Wednesday.

Harris dropped one of her pearl earrings during the inauguration parade and Emhoff was able to come to the rescue.

The moment came as Harris and Emhoff walked down Pennsylvania Avenue towards the White House. Holding hands with her great-niece Amara and Emhoff, Harris beamed and waved at the crowd, but when she went to brush her hair back from her face, she realized that an earring was missing.

Her reaction was recognizable to anyone who's ever lost a piece of jewelry: She turned around, immediately scanning the area for the missing piece. Emhoff and a few others who stood around the family also started looking, but it was Emhoff who found it and picked it up off the ground.

When @VP lost an earring on the parade route, @secondgentleman was ready to help pick it up. #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/cli8OnRYB1 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 20, 2021

Emhoff then seemed to put the earring in his pocket as Harris linked arms with Ella Emhoff, her stepdaughter, and the family continued down the parade route.

Vice President Kamala Harris wore a pair of pearl earrings and a matching necklace to the inauguration. Pool / Getty Images

The sweet moment quickly drew the attention of viewers, with MSNBC hosts commenting on the interaction and what it shows about the new norms of the White House.

"Can we just talk about Doug for a moment?" asked Joy Reid. "He just saved Vice President Harris' earring, a heroic save on the part of Doug. But the fact that we're changing the norms on what a Vice President looks like, what a Second Spouse looks like, and soon we're going to do that in the White House as well, in terms of the presidency. We're having to develop new language to talk about our leadership, and I think it's so important. He's going to be his own important, interesting figure over the next four year."

After her earring was rescued, Vice President Kamala Harris continued down the parade route with one ear bare. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Many on social media also commented on the quick save.

"Every woman in America felt the loss of her earring. And the save by the man she loves was the perfect touch," wrote Claire McCaskill, a former senator and frequent MSNBC contributor.

Every woman in America felt the loss of her earring. And the save by the man she loves was the perfect touch. #Inauguration2021 #MadamVicePresident — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 20, 2021

Another said that the moment was a true show of "marriage" and "love."

Kamala’s husband, picking up her earring and saving it in his pocket—that’s marriage, that’s love. — ⓁⒶⓉⒾⓃⓍ ⓅⓄⓌⒺⓇ 🇺🇸 (@sapphiresdust) January 20, 2021

Others laughed at the relatability of the moment, with one Twitter user commented that it was a sign that the new Vice President is "one of us."

Vice President Kamala Harris’ earring just fell off as she walked into history. She truly is one of us. #BidenHarrisInauguration — Kirsten Allison (@KirstenAllison) January 20, 2021

One joked that the near-miss was the administration's first "crisis."

First observable crisis of the Biden Harris admin



Kamala's lost earring



😀 pic.twitter.com/pUSsSk59JY — TheRealDWoo 🚣‍♀️🏡 (@TheRealDWoo) January 20, 2021

Harris paired the stylish earrings with a matching pearl necklace for the inauguration events, and stunned in a matching purple ensemble. Pearls have been a staple in the Vice President's wardrobe: They are a tribute to her time in the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, which is the "oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American college women" and refers to its founders as incorporators as the "Twenty Pearls."