When it comes to traveling, packing space is always at a premium. And since toting your entire beauty cabinet with you isn't exactly realistic, multitasking products are a godsend for frequent travelers.

These 10 multitasking beauty products will cut your beauty list in half and help you look fresh for just about anything. Consider this list TODAY Style's gift to you!

1. First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Triple Remedy, $36, Sephora

After long hours spent traveling, dark circles and undereye bags have a way of surfacing. Nip them in the bud with this triple-duty beauty that conceals, brightens and depuffs with ease so you don't have to worry about packing a concealer and an eye cream.

