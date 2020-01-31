Savannah lives out her 'little girl hair dreams' with whimsical barrette

Savannah Guthrie's not afraid to try out fun hair trends, and on Friday, the TODAY anchor added a new accessory to her look: a bright purple barrette!

From the front, Savannah's pinned-back hairstyle appeared perfectly polished — but a slight turn of the head revealed the floral accent, and eagle-eyed viewers were loving it.

"I'm loving the little purple flowers in your hair today," one viewer wrote on Twitter. "Where did u get them?" asked another.

Others wanted to know if the choice was inspired by Savannah's daughter, Vale. One even wrote, "Are you sporting Vale's barrette today?"

@SavannahGuthrie, Ur hair looks really nice today. I 💜 ur barrettes. Where did u get them? — Sarah Welt (@4everaRedSoxgal) January 31, 2020

With so much frenzy over the flower, Savannah shared a close-up photo of the purple hairpin on Instagram.

Along with the photo, she wrote, "In response to viewer mail no this is not my daughter's barrette! It's me living out my little girl hair dreams on national TV."

She included unicorn and rainbow emoji to finish the post, and we have to admit the style is just as whimsical as a unicorn!

This is exactly the kind of inspiration we need to live out our own hair dreams. Thanks, Savannah!