27 beauty products you need this month, according to Bobbie Thomas

Savannah lives out her 'little girl hair dreams' with whimsical barrette

We're feeling inspired!
Savannah added a cute pop to her look on Friday.
Savannah added a cute pop to her look on Friday!Zach Pagano / TODAY

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Courtney Gisriel

Savannah Guthrie's not afraid to try out fun hair trends, and on Friday, the TODAY anchor added a new accessory to her look: a bright purple barrette!

From the front, Savannah's pinned-back hairstyle appeared perfectly polished — but a slight turn of the head revealed the floral accent, and eagle-eyed viewers were loving it.

TODAY

Stuff We Love

Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish.

"I'm loving the little purple flowers in your hair today," one viewer wrote on Twitter. "Where did u get them?" asked another.

Others wanted to know if the choice was inspired by Savannah's daughter, Vale. One even wrote, "Are you sporting Vale's barrette today?"

With so much frenzy over the flower, Savannah shared a close-up photo of the purple hairpin on Instagram.

Along with the photo, she wrote, "In response to viewer mail no this is not my daughter's barrette! It's me living out my little girl hair dreams on national TV."

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7_KLYhnyOd

She included unicorn and rainbow emoji to finish the post, and we have to admit the style is just as whimsical as a unicorn!

This is exactly the kind of inspiration we need to live out our own hair dreams. Thanks, Savannah!

Courtney Gisriel TODAY DigitalCourtney Gisriel

Courtney Gisriel is a Commerce Editor for TODAY Digital. 