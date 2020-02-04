Savannah Guthrie is stepping up her sock game with 'wicked' look

Talk about some statement socks!

Savannah Guthrie rocked a pair of truly amazing socks on TODAY this morning. Hoda Kotb shared a photo of the sheer, black socks embellished with colorful embroidery.

“Guess who’s got sock game?” Hoda wrote in the caption.

“The wicked witch of the west?” Savannah joked in the comments.

Savannah showed off her sock game. savannahguthrie/ Instagram

Many fans quickly guessed that the socks belonged to Savannah — maybe because she had paired them with one of her signature shoe styles, a chunky, high-heeled Oxford.

Savannah also shared videos and a photo of the socks on Instagram with the caption, "Socks to be me."

Of course, this isn’t the first time Savannah has made waves with her bold footwear choices on air. She divided her TODAY co-anchors (and the nation) when she sported a pair of Stella McCartney platform wedge shoes with an extra-high sole.

Al Roker wasn’t certain about the look but Hoda gave Savannah’s funky kicks “two thumbs up.”

On the non-footwear side, Savannah also made headlines last Friday when she sported a whimsical plastic hair clip in her hair. Fans loved the playful accessory and wondered if she had borrowed it from her daughter, Vale.

“In response to viewer mail no this is not my daughter’s barrette!” she clarified on Instagram. “It’s me living out my little girl hair dreams on national TV.”

And she recently made an (unintentional) style statement when she accidentally wore her dress backwards on air.

Honestly, we didn’t even notice, and she looked gorgeous! But she revealed that the dress was a bit uncomfortable around the neck, so she probably won't be repeating the backwards look anytime soon.

Put my dress on my backwards and didn’t notice til too late to change so now I’m like [choking sound] pic.twitter.com/DZZNlxpUJe — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 30, 2020

Savannah, whether it's statement socks, shoes or hair clips, your style game is always strong!