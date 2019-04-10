Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 10, 2019, 7:46 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Savannah Guthrie is gracing the May cover of Health magazine, and she looks absolutely gorgeous, as always!

The TODAY anchor switched up her style a bit for the photo shoot. For one thing, she’s rocking new, tousled waves with warm highlights.

And we’re kind of obsessed with her bright, colorful outfits, like this floral dress that’s perfect for spring.

She also looked stunning in a silky, red skirt with a crisp, white top.

And what’s not to love about these quirky, patterned trousers? They're perfectly paired here with an asymmetrical top.

Of course, Savannah has always had a flawless, fearless sense of style, from all the chic looks she rocks on air (like platform sneakers), to her edgy ear piercings (she has seven now!).

Savannah’s latest looks are so fun and cheerful, and they reflect her joyful approach to her own appearance.

“A lot of us have that mental dialogue where we look in the mirror and we’re like, ‘Ugh. And that’s just not healthy,” she told Health. “I really think about it with my daughter, because I just don’t want to pass that on to her. It holds us back from joy. We should be happy and proud of our bodies, and proud to be 47 years old and still kickin’! That’s great!”

Just another reason why Savannah is an inspiration!