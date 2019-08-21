Eagle-eyed TODAY viewers might recognize Savannah Guthrie's cloud-print dress she wore Tuesday as one of her favorites. In fact, the anchor took to Instagram to share just how often she wears the sky blue look.

"Why yes, yes I have worn this cloud dress once a year since 2012," she wrote, alongside photos of herself wearing the flattering dress on several different occasions. Based on the comments she got in response, it seems like everyone loves the idea!

"As you should!!" Dylan Dreyer commented under the post.

"LOVE IT," wrote Jill Martin, a TODAY Style Squad member and lifestyle contributor. "Can't wait till next year... maybe you should pick a date and wear it at the same time each year... nothing but sunshine! Love a dress that never goes out of style."

Savannah paired the dress with a thin, white belt and shorter haircut in 2013. NBC

"Love it and perfect day for it!!" wrote Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent.

Some commenters suggested that Guthrie should wear the dress even more frequently, while others were just impressed she still fits into the garment after seven years and two kids.

"Ummmm i give it to you for fitting it in every year!! Id wear it once a week!! Just to piss ppl off! HahHa," wrote @thehighesthousewife. To which Savannah replied: "haha well it is a LOT tighter now!!"

She shared a silly moment with Willie Geist while wearing the dress in 2018. Nathan Congleton/NBC

One fan was happy to recognize a favorite look.

"It’s SO fabulous - I saw it yesterday and I was like 'yay the cloud dress'!" wrote @tennisgirl.

Another commenter wrote that she found Savannah's confession relatable.

"I think it's great when you gals wear dresses again," wrote @jensven22. "That's real life right? Such a pretty dress."

It sounds like some beloved looks are worth wearing again and again!