Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are on the TIME 100 list of most influential people, and now Savannah joins Megyn Kelly TODAY to talk about Wednesday night’s TIME 100 gala (at which Hoda carried her accessories in a Ziploc bag). Savannah agrees with Megyn that Melania Trump looks stylish in a white hat: “I loved it, she looks amazing,” Savannah says.