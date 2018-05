Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, who talk about “Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry & Meghan,” their prime-time special airing Wednesday night. They also speculate about who – if anyone – will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle. If she walks alone, Hoda thinks it would show she was “her own woman.”