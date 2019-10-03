Get Stuff We Love

/ Source: TODAY
By Alesandra Dubin

TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie has long rocked a warm brown hair color with lighter highlights for added dimension. But who couldn't use a fresh new style to shake things up?

Seems a change was on her mind as the mom of two has gone all in with very blond locks following a visit to celebrity colorist and New York salon owner Rita Hazan.

Savannah shared a photo of the results on her Instagram, posing alongside Hazan for a smiling selfie. She noted in her caption, "Feeling like a major blondie thanks to magical @ritahazan." She added three heart emojis to underscore how much she loves the change.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3KXwOBHDIC

Savannah's celebrity followers couldn't help but chime in with how much they love her sweet new do. "I'm down with that," commented Andy Cohen with a lightning bolt emoji merely moments after the post went up.

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons responded with a simple, emphatic, "Nice!!!" while plenty of other fans shared sweet comments about how much they love the style.

While the new look is more of a zhush than a a radical departure for the TODAY host, it does represent a change of course for Savannah, whose previous color more closely matched her daughter's curly locks. Months ago, the proud mom shared a snap of herself wearing a casual ponytail, nose to nose with 5-year-old daughter, Vale — both generations rocking black leather jackets. "Matchy matchy with my girl," she captioned the cute pic.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bw9_QBJnQfl

In the past, the TODAY host has rocked much darker hair, as she showed off in a throwback Instagram snap to mark her anniversary with husband Michael Feldman.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvB4irBn-wK

We're looking forward to waking up to this sunny blond style!

