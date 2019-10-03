TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie has long rocked a warm brown hair color with lighter highlights for added dimension. But who couldn't use a fresh new style to shake things up?

Seems a change was on her mind as the mom of two has gone all in with very blond locks following a visit to celebrity colorist and New York salon owner Rita Hazan.

Savannah shared a photo of the results on her Instagram, posing alongside Hazan for a smiling selfie. She noted in her caption, "Feeling like a major blondie thanks to magical @ritahazan." She added three heart emojis to underscore how much she loves the change.

Savannah's celebrity followers couldn't help but chime in with how much they love her sweet new do. "I'm down with that," commented Andy Cohen with a lightning bolt emoji merely moments after the post went up.

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons responded with a simple, emphatic, "Nice!!!" while plenty of other fans shared sweet comments about how much they love the style.

While the new look is more of a zhush than a a radical departure for the TODAY host, it does represent a change of course for Savannah, whose previous color more closely matched her daughter's curly locks. Months ago, the proud mom shared a snap of herself wearing a casual ponytail, nose to nose with 5-year-old daughter, Vale — both generations rocking black leather jackets. "Matchy matchy with my girl," she captioned the cute pic.

In the past, the TODAY host has rocked much darker hair, as she showed off in a throwback Instagram snap to mark her anniversary with husband Michael Feldman.

We're looking forward to waking up to this sunny blond style!