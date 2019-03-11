Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 11, 2019, 4:05 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Lucky number seven!

Savannah Guthrie recently pierced her left ear, meaning she now has four piercings on her left ear and three on her right.

She showed off her new, delicate stud on Instagram.

It’s always more fun to get your ears pierced with a friend, and for this latest addition, Savannah was joined by none other than Gwyneth Paltrow!

The TODAY co-anchor was interviewing Paltrow at the "In Goop Health" summit in New York when Paltrow suggested they head over to the ear-piercing station.

Savannah was all for it, and they held hands for moral support as the needles went in.

"GP looks cool as a cucumber and I look like I’m having a fainting spell," Savannah joked on Instagram. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Savannah has been rocking multiple piercings for a while now, and she loves mixing and matching her ear bling in fun, creative ways — including once when she wore two hoops on the same lobe!

“I got my ears pierced at 10 — at the mall,” Savannah said. “Like everyone of my generation. Gwyneth said she did too!”

Ear piercing buddies! Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Over the years, she has slowly added to her ear piercings, including getting one with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager in December.

“It’s my rebellion!” Savannah said. “Just fun to do and I think it looks cool.”

Now that she has seven piercings, will we be seeing any more? Probably not in the near future, she said.

“I’m probably done for a while because I’m running out of ear space!”