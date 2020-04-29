Savannah Guthrie dyed her own hair at home — see how it went!

With salons closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Savannah Guthrie decided it was time to dye her hair at home.

She called colorist Rita Hazan on FaceTime for guidance as she started the process.

"Let’s do this. Coloring hair at home is easy with Charley on my arm and @ritahazan giving expert advice on FaceTime!!!" Savannah wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of the process.

First, Savannah placed a protective towel behind her neck instead of the usual smock at the hair salon. Next, she put the top half of her hair in clips and got to work dying each section as Hazan virtually cheered her on.

Savannah showed off the end result with a selfie, and it looks awesome!

Savannah showed off the results after dying her hair at home. savannahguthrie/ Instagram

She's not the only TODAY host to try her hand at hair dye. Jenna Bush Hager enlisted hairstylist Chris Appleton to help (with a little assistance from husband Henry Hager).

People are also having to make decisions about how to handle their usual beauty treatments while in quarantine. Carson Daly cut his son Jackson's hair at home.

Some people have been sharing hilarious photos of their quarantine haircuts gone wrong on social media, while others are hiring virtual barbers to help guide them as they cut their hair for the first time.

And instead of shaving, some men are social distancing from their razors and are growing quarantine beards, making it one less thing to worry about while staying home.