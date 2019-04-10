Get Stuff We Love
Sarah Michelle Gellar is getting a head start on summer with a new hairdo!
As the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star revealed on Instagram Wednesday, she's had some chopping and layering done, revealing soft waves and a lighter color.
"Just like my dog, it's time for my summer cut #newhairwhodis," she wrote in the caption.
Well, it's nice to know the pooch went first!
It doesn't look like Gellar, who turns 42 on Sunday, has chopped a whole lot off the bottom, but we can see how the layering and waves really make a difference. Plus, it still looks sunny and blond, which we love on her.
She's been wowing us for years with her looks, though, so let's take a hair-raising trip back in time!
See Sarah Michelle Gellar's past hairstyles:
Back in 1997, Gellar dazzled at the premiere of her film "I Know What You Did Last Summer," showing off an updo and loose bangs swept off to the side.
At the Teen Choice Awards in 2000, she kept things youthful with a half-up, half-down look and long, gentle curls.
Five years later, she rocked our world by going with a simple cut — an brunette color! — at the 2005 ABC upfronts.
She went back to blond for the 2008 premiere of "The Air That I Breathe" in Los Angeles, sporting a sweet and summery braided updo.
As recently as 2016, she was still toying around with darker shades, including this lovely mix of brown with reddish-blond highlights at a conference in Los Angeles.
Whatever her combination of color, bangs, braid or curls, we salute her!