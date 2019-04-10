Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 10, 2019, 7:19 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Sarah Michelle Gellar is getting a head start on summer with a new hairdo!

As the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star revealed on Instagram Wednesday, she's had some chopping and layering done, revealing soft waves and a lighter color.

"Just like my dog, it's time for my summer cut #newhairwhodis," she wrote in the caption.

Well, it's nice to know the pooch went first!

It doesn't look like Gellar, who turns 42 on Sunday, has chopped a whole lot off the bottom, but we can see how the layering and waves really make a difference. Plus, it still looks sunny and blond, which we love on her.

She's been wowing us for years with her looks, though, so let's take a hair-raising trip back in time!

See Sarah Michelle Gellar's past hairstyles:

Back in 1997, Gellar dazzled at the premiere of her film "I Know What You Did Last Summer," showing off an updo and loose bangs swept off to the side.

Sarah Michelle Gellar appears at the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" premiere in 1997. SGranitz / WireImage

At the Teen Choice Awards in 2000, she kept things youthful with a half-up, half-down look and long, gentle curls.

Gellar attended the 2nd Annual Teen Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, in 2000. Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage

Five years later, she rocked our world by going with a simple cut — an brunette color! — at the 2005 ABC upfronts.

Sarah Michelle Gellar at the ABC New York upfronts in 2005. Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic

She went back to blond for the 2008 premiere of "The Air That I Breathe" in Los Angeles, sporting a sweet and summery braided updo.

Gellar at the premiere of "The Air I Breathe" in Los Angeles in 2008. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As recently as 2016, she was still toying around with darker shades, including this lovely mix of brown with reddish-blond highlights at a conference in Los Angeles.

The actress attended the BlogHer16 Experts Among Us Conference in Los Angeles in 2016. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Whatever her combination of color, bangs, braid or curls, we salute her!