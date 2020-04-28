Sarah Michelle Gellar dyed her hair pink to 'embarrass my children'

Sarah Michelle Gellar has new pink hair!

The former "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" star debuted her pretty new hair color Tuesday on Instagram — and joked that she switched up her hair in an effort to embarrass her kids.

"Well, because we're still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children. Quarancolor!" Gellar, 43, said in a video. She captioned her post "quarancolor #roseallday (or until it fades out)."

Fans flipped for the rose' look and told Gellar so in the comments.

"PINK QUEEN," one wrote.

"It looks amazing on you," gushed another.

Gellar, whose locks are normally blond, is just the latest celebrity to make a major hair change while quarantining at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this month, Hilary Duff debuted a vibrant new blue 'do on Instagram. The "Younger" star's new color was a far cry from her signature blond tresses.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, like Gellar, opted for new pink tresses. She proudly showed off the results of her home dye job on Instagram. "The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" Hewitt captioned the pic.

Former "Empire" star Taraji P. Hensondyed her hair a fiery red color and gave herself cute curls. "COVID 19 got me doing my own glam from head to toe!!! If this acting thing don’t work out I have another plan!" she boasted on Instagram. Henson followed up by posting a tutorial showing how she got the look.

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020... @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

Some celebs are trying at-home haircuts during their downtime. Blake Shelton has vowed to grow out his old mullet "as a symbol of hope." But in the meantime, the "Voice" coach enlisted girlfriend Gwen Stefani to take it "to the next level" by shaving stripes into the side of his hair.

In March, former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson showed off her hairstyling skills when she cut husband Andrew East’s shoulder-length tresses into a shorter style.

Pop superstar Pink said to heck with hair altogether — she shaved her head after having a few drinks.

Bruce Willisshared a video of himself showing off his barber skills by buzzing off daughter Tallulah's locks.

Blake Lively trolled hubby Ryan Reynolds for his tiny quarantine ponytail. Instagram

Of course, not everyone's chopping their hair off. Some, like "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds, are letting their hair grow ... well, a little. Just days ago, Reynold's wife, Blake Lively poked fun at him by sharing a photo of the actor's tiny quarantine ponytail in her Instagram stories.

“I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity,” Lively joked alongside the photo.