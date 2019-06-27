It’s been 15 years since the series finale of "Sex and the City" aired, but some fans still have at least one unanswered question: Why was Carrie Bradshaw wearing mismatched Louboutin sandals in one season three episode?

The iconic fashion moment has been a mystery to fans over the years and actress Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Bradshaw, finally shed some light on the clothing conundrum.

It all started when the popular Every Outfit on Sex and the City Instagram account (@everyoutfitonsatc) posted a photo from the series' "Escape from New York" episode. In the stunning shot, Bradshaw, the show's protagonist, is seen rocking a ruffled floral dress and mismatched Louboutin sandals. Naturally, fans were curious why the fashionista would wear one blue and one pink sandal.

"THE MYSTERY OF THE MISMATCHED LOUBS. Did Carrie buy these mismatched sandals straight off the rack? Or did she purchase two separate pairs and mix them together herself? Are they a metaphor for her inability to choose between Aidan and Big (her love interests)? Unfortunately, we have no answers," read the post caption.

Alas, the question seemed destined to remain a mystery — until Parker herself weighed in.

The actress shocked fans by revealing the true inspiration behind the sartorial choice, writing: "Here is the official answer and I'm sure approved by the great and legendary @patriciafield we had 2 pairs of what I believe are @louboutinworld scrappy sandals. Pat and I chose to do 1 of each. Perhaps because both were so delicious in color and seemed in harmony with the dress but also because we simply loved doing 1 of each."

Mystery solved! Parker and the show's costume designer Patricia Fields simply couldn't settle on their favorite shoe.

Thrilled to have an answer, @everyoutfitonsatc shared the response in a followup post, saying "The shoe God has spoken and the mystery of Carrie’s mismatched sandals is officially SOLVED! Thank you @sarahjessicaparker."

The popular Instagram fan account chronicles the styles of the "Sex and the City" stars both on and off the screen and regularly features Parker's top fashion moments.

Naturally, the actress' footwear often takes center stage.

And the account offers up plenty of fashion highlights to help fans reminisce on the iconic show.

Now our only remaining question is: Can we please get a "Sex and the City 3"?!