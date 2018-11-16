Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Donna Freydkin

Mom of three Sarah Jessica Parker juggles a whole slew of jobs. She's got a publishing imprint. She's got her own shoe line. And, she just launched her latest fragrance, Born Lovely.

So, when it comes to her skin care, she keeps things as simple as possible. When asked about her absolute favorite product, Parker doesn't hesitate.

“I only have one. It’s the only moisturizer I’ve used forever. It’s just Laroche-Posay fluid. That’s it. It’s amazing. It’s very thin, so you can use it to touch yourself up. It’s great,” said Parker.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Fluide Soothing Protective Moisturizer, $30, Amazon

She's loyal to the brands she loves. It's one of the reasons she created a new iteration of her signature scent, Lovely.

Born Lovely is the "contemporary" version of Parker's first foray into fragrance. It's got notes of mandarin, peony, casis and honeysuckle.

Born Lovely by Sarah Jessica Parker, $38, Kohl's

She's passionate about scents, and speaks fluidly of every perfume that's ever influenced her.

“My mother would save up and buy fragrance as far back as I can remember,” said Parker. “Early on I associated that with my mother’s special evenings out. The last thing she would do is spray fragrance. She would buy an Estee Lauder fragrance that was called Estee. She wore White Linen. That was my first experience, but it was always a part of her going out.”

And that's why, said Parker, "I love fragrance because of the women who were influential in my life.”

