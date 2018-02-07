Get Stuff We Love
Sarah Jessica Parker has rocked a lot of fabulous hairstyles over the years, but there’s one look she hasn’t tried too often: bangs.
Apparently it was time for a change. Parker, 52, showed off a fresh cut and side-swept fringe on a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Earlier the same day, the “Divorce” actress posted an Instagram photo of all the inches she lost, seeming to confirm that her new bangs are the real deal.
The fringe gives extra shape and body to her long strands, which she brightened up with warm, blond highlights. (Thinking of getting bangs yourself? Here's how to figure out the most flattering bangs for your face shape.)
Parker showed off the cut while out and about in New York, wearing a chic, gray coat, skinny jeans and metallic stilettos. We could definitely see Carrie Bradshaw stepping out with this fresh, modern look in 2018!
Parker has experimented with bangs just a handful of times in the past, including when she channeled Audrey Hepburn at the “Sex and the City: The Movie” DVD launch in September 2008, nearly a decade ago.
She made an even more drastic change (though not involving bangs) when she debuted a platinum blond bob for a movie role in 2017.
More often than not, though, we’re used to seeing Parker with her signature, loose waves and a center part, on display here at the Golden Globes earlier this year.
Parker hasn’t elaborated on the inspiration behind her latest hair transformation — her only Instagram caption was “Not saying anything” — but the gorgeous look speaks for itself!