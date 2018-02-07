Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Sarah Jessica Parker has rocked a lot of fabulous hairstyles over the years, but there’s one look she hasn’t tried too often: bangs.

Apparently it was time for a change. Parker, 52, showed off a fresh cut and side-swept fringe on a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Parker debuted her bangs on "The Tonight Show." NBC

Earlier the same day, the “Divorce” actress posted an Instagram photo of all the inches she lost, seeming to confirm that her new bangs are the real deal.

The fringe gives extra shape and body to her long strands, which she brightened up with warm, blond highlights. (Thinking of getting bangs yourself? Here's how to figure out the most flattering bangs for your face shape.)

Parker showed off the cut while out and about in New York, wearing a chic, gray coat, skinny jeans and metallic stilettos. We could definitely see Carrie Bradshaw stepping out with this fresh, modern look in 2018!

Parker showed off her new bangs while out and about in New York City's West Village. Getty Images

Parker has experimented with bangs just a handful of times in the past, including when she channeled Audrey Hepburn at the “Sex and the City: The Movie” DVD launch in September 2008, nearly a decade ago.

Parker had bangs for a short while back in 2008. Getty Images

She made an even more drastic change (though not involving bangs) when she debuted a platinum blond bob for a movie role in 2017.

More often than not, though, we’re used to seeing Parker with her signature, loose waves and a center part, on display here at the Golden Globes earlier this year.

Loose waves and a middle part: This is the look we're most familiar with on Parker. Getty Images

Parker hasn’t elaborated on the inspiration behind her latest hair transformation — her only Instagram caption was “Not saying anything” — but the gorgeous look speaks for itself!