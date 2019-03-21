Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 21, 2019

Groovy, baby!

For her latest haircut, "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland looked to the '70s for some beauty inspiration.

The 28-year-old shared an up-close look at her new shaggy bob on Instagram, captioning the post "Shagadocious bro."

The actress was spotted leaving the Nine Zero One salon earlier this week with her sassy new 'do, looking très chic in a white cropped peasant top, faded jeans and orange slingback heels.

Hyland's trendy cut features plenty of gorgeous choppy layers and some piecey bangs we might just copy for ourselves. Her color also looks slightly lighter than her signature deep brown hue.

In recent months, the actress has been sporting long brunette locks, so the shorter 'do is a nice refreshing look for spring.

Hyland joins a stylish crew of celebs who've made the cut in recent weeks. Reality star Kris Jenner recently ditched her signature pixie for a textured bob, and actress Kristen Bell just chopped her strands into a sleek bob. Earlier this month, "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore debuted a new piecey bob and Charlize Theron has also been sporting a new chic bob.

Hyland is no stranger to hair switch-ups and has made many bold changes over the years. Want to revisit some of her best looks?

See Sarah Hyland's past hairstyles:

Blonde babe

Though she's most known as a brunette, Hyland has also toyed with life as a blonde on a few occasions.

Cinnamon chic

In 2017, the actress debuted this "cinnamon chocolate" look with subtle highlights.

Ginger girl

The 28-year-old briefly sported a Ginger Spice-inspired color back in 2016.

Brunette meets blonde

The "Modern Family" star got the best of both worlds with this "bronde" hue in 2016.

Long and blonde

Hyland grew out her light locks several years ago for a beachy look that suited her quite well.

Twinning

The actress once appeared to be costar Sofia Vergara's look-alike with these light brown locks.

Modern girl

In the early seasons of "Modern Family," Hyland often wore her hair wavy with sideswept bangs.

Curly girl

Earlier this year, Hyland took us way back with a flashback to 2008 when she sported curly locks.

Totally bangin'

Way back when, the budding actress rocked some heavy fringe. In recent years, she's mostly toyed with sideswept bangs.