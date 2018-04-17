Get Stuff We Love
Sarah Hyland is starting spring with a bang!
The “Modern Family” star, 27, debuted a dramatic fringe at a recent event celebrating the hit ABC show, currently in its ninth season.
She wore her hair up so that her gorgeous, eye-grazing bangs took center stage. She paired her new fringe with a smokey eye and a strapless, metallic dress. (They could be clip-ons, technically, though it certainly seems like she opted for the chop.)
Hyland fit right in with the rest of her glamorous “Modern Family” crew when they posed for a sweet group photo. She and her TV siblings have all grown up so much!
See her past hairstyles:
The actress has had bangs in the past, but it’s been a while since she experimented with the look. Back in 2011, she sported a similar, eye-grazing fringe at the Golden Globes after party.
And in 2013, she went for full, blunt bangs in a strawberry-blond hue for the premiere of her Lifetime movie "Call Me Crazy: A Five Film."
Hyland has never been one to stick with the same hairstyle for too long. She's been a brunette, a redhead, a platinum blonde and everything in between!
She stepped out with a lighter, wavy lob, sans bangs, at the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards.
She was back to brunette, with a sleek center part, for the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars after party.
Basically, the actress is a hair chameleon who can pull off any look!