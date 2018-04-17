Get Stuff We Love

Sarah Hyland is starting spring with a bang! ... new bangs, to be precise

The "Modern Family" star is giving us major hair inspiration.

by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
Hyland looks oh-so-chic with her new bangs!FilmMagic

The “Modern Family” star, 27, debuted a dramatic fringe at a recent event celebrating the hit ABC show, currently in its ninth season.

 Hyland was all smiles as she showed off her new bangs. Getty Images

She wore her hair up so that her gorgeous, eye-grazing bangs took center stage. She paired her new fringe with a smokey eye and a strapless, metallic dress. (They could be clip-ons, technically, though it certainly seems like she opted for the chop.)

 Effortless. Getty Images

Hyland fit right in with the rest of her glamorous “Modern Family” crew when they posed for a sweet group photo. She and her TV siblings have all grown up so much!

 The family is closer than ever! Getty Images

See her past hairstyles:

The actress has had bangs in the past, but it’s been a while since she experimented with the look. Back in 2011, she sported a similar, eye-grazing fringe at the Golden Globes after party.

 Hyland had similar bangs back in 2011. WireImage

And in 2013, she went for full, blunt bangs in a strawberry-blond hue for the premiere of her Lifetime movie "Call Me Crazy: A Five Film."

 Bangs just work for Hyland! WireImage

Hyland has never been one to stick with the same hairstyle for too long. She's been a brunette, a redhead, a platinum blonde and everything in between!

Which are the best bangs for your face shape?

01:54

She stepped out with a lighter, wavy lob, sans bangs, at the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards.

 She looked very boho-chic with a light, wavy lob in 2016. FilmMagic

She was back to brunette, with a sleek center part, for the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars after party.

 She opted for long, sleek strands at the the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party. FilmMagic

Basically, the actress is a hair chameleon who can pull off any look!

