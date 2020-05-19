Sarah Hyland is rocking red hair: 'I did this all by myself!'

Sarah Hyland is rocking a fiery new hair color!

The former "Modern Family" star shared several pics of herself with bright red hair Tuesday on Instagram. The 29-year-old actress ditched her normally dark locks for the vibrant new do that resembles Ariel's in Disney's "The Little Mermaid."

Hyland quoted Ariel in her caption, writing, "'I wanna be where the people are...' #QuaranTINT crew (I did this all by myself! Very proud)."

She shared the snaps in her Instagram story, revealing that her new color was a mistake. "It was supposed to be pink. Thanks, Venus Retrograde," she wrote. She also let fans know the new color was only "temporary."

See her past looks

Hyland has had a ball switching up her style and color over the years.

The adventurous actress rocked a serious head of curls when she posed with fiancé Wells Adams in July 2019.

A layered lob and vibrant burgundy highlights made for a fresh change in March 2019.

Hyland's high bun showed off the dramatic back of her dress. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

She was elegant wearing a high bun and feminine lace frock at Elle's 6th Annual Women in Television Dinner in January 2016.

In April 2016, she dyed her hair chocolate brown to get into character as Lisa Houseman in the TV remake of "Dirty Dancing."

Hyland opted for a flapper-inspired look at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

She looked like a modern-day flapper with her hair in a side part and soft waves at the Critics' Choice Awards in December 2016.

Hyland at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015 Jason Merritt / Getty Images

And she dazzled at the 2015 Emmy Awards in a spring-ready shag with warm blond highlights.

We can barely wait to see what Sarah does with her hair next!