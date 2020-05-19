Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Sarah Hyland is rocking red hair: 'I did this all by myself!'

The former "Modern Family" star has a new look that calls to mind Disney's "The Little Mermaid."

/ Source: TODAY
By Gina Vivinetto

Sarah Hyland is rocking a fiery new hair color!

The former "Modern Family" star shared several pics of herself with bright red hair Tuesday on Instagram. The 29-year-old actress ditched her normally dark locks for the vibrant new do that resembles Ariel's in Disney's "The Little Mermaid."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAYGjMljtYb

Hyland quoted Ariel in her caption, writing, "'I wanna be where the people are...' #QuaranTINT crew (I did this all by myself! Very proud)."

She shared the snaps in her Instagram story, revealing that her new color was a mistake. "It was supposed to be pink. Thanks, Venus Retrograde," she wrote. She also let fans know the new color was only "temporary."

See her past looks

Hyland has had a ball switching up her style and color over the years.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bz3gXyElAjM

The adventurous actress rocked a serious head of curls when she posed with fiancé Wells Adams in July 2019.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvX1XrvABWd

A layered lob and vibrant burgundy highlights made for a fresh change in March 2019.

Hyland's high bun showed off the dramatic back of her dress.Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

She was elegant wearing a high bun and feminine lace frock at Elle's 6th Annual Women in Television Dinner in January 2016.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BDv_622qgta

In April 2016, she dyed her hair chocolate brown to get into character as Lisa Houseman in the TV remake of "Dirty Dancing."

Hyland opted for a flapper-inspired look at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards.Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

She looked like a modern-day flapper with her hair in a side part and soft waves at the Critics' Choice Awards in December 2016.

Hyland at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015Jason Merritt / Getty Images

And she dazzled at the 2015 Emmy Awards in a spring-ready shag with warm blond highlights.

We can barely wait to see what Sarah does with her hair next!

Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a contributor for TODAY.com