May 1, 2019, 7:38 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Most women have longed for a different hair texture at one point or another. Alas, hair has a mind of its own and without the help of a heavy-duty chemical treatment (think perms and Brazilian blowouts), a permanent hair texture transformation won't happen naturally. Of course, there's always an exception to the rule, which actress Sarah Hyland recently realized.

The "Modern Family" star has been sporting her brunette locks long and straight for most of the 10 years she's starred as Haley Dunphy on the hit TV comedy. But in recent months, the 28-year-old has been spotted with gorgeous natural curls in real life.

Where did Hyland's curls come from all of a sudden? The actress recently revealed that her hair texture drastically changed after undergoing surgeries related to her endometriosis and kidney dysplasia.

"This is just my natural hair," Hyland told Refinery29.

While filming the show, Hyland said she relied on extensions to get her character's signature long locks, because her own hair had started to fall out. "With medications and stuff, it can make your hair fall out," Hyland said. "So I had extensions put in for Haley to hide any of that loss."

After recently removing her extensions, the actress noticed her hair has started to grow back with a completely different texture. "My hair that's growing back now is much curlier than what it used to be," Hyland said. "It’s like I'm 4 years old now, I guess."

Is hair loss common after surgery?

Like Hyland, many women can experience hair loss following illness or surgery.

"Some medications can result in hair loss, and many people experience some hair loss in the weeks and months after an anesthetic or large medical procedure. Prolonged illness can also cause hair loss," said Kerry E Yates of Colour Collective.

Hair loss can also be caused by a number of factors, including nutritional deficiencies, thyroid and/or hormonal imbalances, elevated stress, inflammatory scalp conditions and more.

Does hair often grow back in a different texture?

The process of losing your hair is emotional enough without having to worry about getting used to a whole new texture.

"I wear it curly because I don’t know how to do my hair," Hyland said. "I try to blow it out, and it’s just a frizzy mess. It looks like an avant-garde runway look."

The 28-year-old might be experimenting with her new curls, but a massive texture transformation isn't always permanent.

"Most of the time regrowth will resemble the hair as before, but in some cases, the follicle can produce a hair that has a different shape," said Elizabeth Cunnane Phillips, a trichologist at the Philip Kingsley Clinic. "The first regrowth can have a very different look and feel, but the next cycle very often returns to the usual shape and texture. However, there can be times when the texture does not return to original shape."

Can hair color change, too?

You don't typically have to worry about a change in hair color after losing hair from a medical event, but anything's possible.

"Hair color is frequently the same, but an increase in graying can be noted and, like texture, it can revert in certain situations but not always. Some examples of this occurrence are regrowth following alopecia areata, — when the hair starts to regrow, it can be without pigment. But again, it frequently reverts back to the original color," Cunnane Phillips said.