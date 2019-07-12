Welcome to the lob club, Sandra Bullock!

The actress is the latest celebrity to chop her hair into a long bob this season.

We're loving this shorter style! Getty Images

Bullock, 54, showed off a new lob that just grazed her collarbones at the 2019 ESPY Awards.

Her look was effortless and perfect for summer, styled into perfectly messy waves and her signature center part.

She sported subtle, warm highlights around her face. Getty Images

She looked chic in a shiny tuxedo suit as she presented the best team award to soccer star Megan Rapinoe and the rest of the United States women’s national soccer team.

Rapinoe's signature, purple hair was pretty fierce, too! ABC via Getty Images

See Sandra Bullock’s hairstyles through the years:

She's a pro at switching between longer and shorter styles. Getty Images for MTV

Just a few weeks ago, Bullock was rocking long strands with caramel-colored highlights at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

This sleek, blunt lob really suits her! NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

More often than not though, she seems to be favoring shorter styles these days. She sported a sleek, shoulder-length bob during an interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb in December.

She sported the look at ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood celebration. Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

And a few months earlier, she sported a longer, wavy lob that’s not so different from the one she just debuted at the ESPYs.

No matter her hair length, she tends to favor a chic, center part. WireImage

However, she did wear sleek strands that extended down her back at the 2018 Oscars, a reminder that she looks stunning in longer styles, too.

This is giving us some serious bangs inspiration. Theo Kingma/REX/Shutterstock

Back in 2015, she sported beachy waves with cute, choppy bangs.

She looked gorgeous in this retro bob. WireImage

And in 2006, she tried out one of her shortest styles yet at the Venice Film Festival, with what looks like a temporary, pinned-up bob.

Could these be her natural curls? WireImage

Throwing way back to 1995, Bullock was rocking this cute, curly bob (and some of the blondest hair we’ve seen on her!).

With celebrities including Julia Roberts and Reese Witherspoon chopping their hair into long lobs this summer, it’s no surprise that Bullock decided to rock a shorter style, too — and she looks amazing!