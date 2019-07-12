Welcome to the lob club, Sandra Bullock!
The actress is the latest celebrity to chop her hair into a long bob this season.
Bullock, 54, showed off a new lob that just grazed her collarbones at the 2019 ESPY Awards.
Her look was effortless and perfect for summer, styled into perfectly messy waves and her signature center part.
Sandra Bullock talks 'Bird Box' and family time with her kidsDec. 18, 201804:30
She looked chic in a shiny tuxedo suit as she presented the best team award to soccer star Megan Rapinoe and the rest of the United States women’s national soccer team.
See Sandra Bullock’s hairstyles through the years:
Just a few weeks ago, Bullock was rocking long strands with caramel-colored highlights at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
More often than not though, she seems to be favoring shorter styles these days. She sported a sleek, shoulder-length bob during an interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb in December.
And a few months earlier, she sported a longer, wavy lob that’s not so different from the one she just debuted at the ESPYs.
However, she did wear sleek strands that extended down her back at the 2018 Oscars, a reminder that she looks stunning in longer styles, too.
Back in 2015, she sported beachy waves with cute, choppy bangs.
And in 2006, she tried out one of her shortest styles yet at the Venice Film Festival, with what looks like a temporary, pinned-up bob.
Throwing way back to 1995, Bullock was rocking this cute, curly bob (and some of the blondest hair we’ve seen on her!).
With celebrities including Julia Roberts and Reese Witherspoon chopping their hair into long lobs this summer, it’s no surprise that Bullock decided to rock a shorter style, too — and she looks amazing!