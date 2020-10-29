Sam Smith opens up about 'stunning' hair transplant

Sam Smith has nothing to hide when it comes to the British singer's hair.

Smith, 28, who identifies as gender nonbinary, revealed in a video for Vogue about their skin regimen that they decided about two years ago to get a hair transplant.

"My hair has actually, it's been a touchy place for me actually," Smith said. "So I haven't actually spoken about this before, so I'm gonna speak about it. I don't actually feel like I have anything to hide.

"I was losing my hair. ... about two years ago, so my hairdresser Paul basically said he'd think it would be a good idea to get a transplant and to look into it. I looked into it and I went to Ireland, and I have had a hair transplant. How stunning is it?"

Smith pointed out in the video that their hair in the front had been receding, prompting the decision to get the procedure.

"It's nice to have hair, but also if I was bald, I would still own it, too, because bald is beautiful," Smith said.

Smith also spoke in the video about Lady Gaga's influence on their decision to come out as gender nonbinary.

"Gaga is probably the reason why I actually came to terms with my gender," Smith said. "I was 15 when 'The Fame' came out, and I was obsessed with Lady Gaga. For me, she gave me complete permission to be myself and to be proud of my queerness. It was a form of expression, but it was also weirdly a form of protection."

Smith also considers makeup "a form of expression" no matter "what gender you are."

"Last year, two years ago, when I changed my pronouns and really spoke out about my gender expression and my gender fluidity, I started falling in love with makeup all again," the singer said.

Smith also shared a basic tip for those looking to improve their skin.

"I know everyone knows this, but for me the biggest key to your skin and to life really and feeling good is water, drinking water," Smith said.

The singer has also spoken openly in the past about struggles with body image while promoting body positivity by posting shirtless photos.

When it comes to appearance, Smith believes self-care is the most important thing.

"You can put whatever you want on your face, but if you're not looking after your mind and your heart and your body, that also shows," Smith said. "When I've been abandoning my mental health, it kind of comes out in my face."