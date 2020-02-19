Salma Hayek shoots down critic who says she has 'too much Botox'

Salma Hayek knows how to shut down the haters.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a selfie on Instagram and quickly had some words for someone who wrote that she had gotten Botox.

“Too much Botox :(. Not needed Salma!” the person commented.

“I don’t have Botox But thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it’s time,” the Oscar-nominated actress replied.

Her response has generated more than 400 likes, with several people applauding how good she looks.

“girl it is not time yet, you look better than most 20 something year olds, me being one of them,” wrote one person.

“u don’t need it .. u r naturally beautiful I I am taking your response to him as a clap back and I’m lovin it,” someone else wrote.

“You are beautiful just the way you are,” another person wrote.

Hayek, 53, has never been shy about showing her natural looks. Last year, she shared a selfie, writing, "#proud of my white hair."

In 2018, the mother of one also posted a couple of stunning makeup-free "nature" photos.

The actress, who has been married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault for 11 years, has also talked about the downside of aging.

“The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes," she told Net-A-Porter's digital magazine, The Edit, in 2017. "Not the wrinkles — the eyes themselves. I’m such a visual person and (now) I cannot read without depending on glasses. ... It has been really, really sad. The eyes, for me, that’s worse than the menopause.”