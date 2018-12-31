Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Salma Hayek is naturally gorgeous — and the Hollywood beauty has made that perfectly clear with a pair of new makeup-free pics.

The 52-year-old bombshell took to Instagram over the weekend to share two fresh-faced photos of herself showing off her enviable curves in a low-cut black bikini.

"#nature #naturaleza," Hayek captioned the first of the stunning photos. (Click or swipe right to see the second pic in her slideshow.)

On Friday, the "Hitman's Bodyguard" star vowed to spend New Year's Eve away from chilly weather.

"Bye bye cold I’m starting the #newyear in the #sun !!!" she wrote next to a photo of herself all bundled up.

By the next day, the Academy Award-nominated actress was frolicking in the teal blue water of an unidentified beach.

In August 2017, the mom-of-one — Hayek and hubby François-Henri Pinault have an 11-year-old daughter, Valentina — shared her beauty secrets with The New York Times.

The actress, who has her own skin care and makeup label line called Nuance, revealed she still relies on timeless beauty tips taught to her by her grandmother.

One thing she doesn’t do? “I never cleanse my skin in the morning,” Hayek told the newspaper. “My grandmother taught me that at night your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day. Also, if I cleanse very well at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up?”

While she relies on her company's products, including the Nuance Chamomile Facial Cream Cleanser, Hayek's also a big believer in using everyday items from nature — including oatmeal, coconut oil and rose water, which she spritzes on her face every morning before applying moisturizer.

"It’s so gentle and wakes the skin up," she said of her simple routine.

One thing's for sure: Whether Salma is glammed up or not wearing any makeup, she always looks amazing!