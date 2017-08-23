Salma Hayek reveals the secrets behind her beauty routine

share tweet pin email

When you think of sultry beauty, who comes to mind? For us, it is and always has been Salma Hayek!

These days, the bombshell splits her time between acting, producing and running a business — she oversees her beauty line, Nuance, and is an investor in Juice Generation. How does she do it all and still look flawless year after year?

Antony Jones / Getty Images Hayek attended the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the 50-year-old (no, that’s not a typo) spilled her timeless beauty secrets — many of which come from her grandmother — including her less-is-more approach to skin care, and fondness for natural formulas.

Don't forget to celebrate the grandmothers too! No se olviden de felicitar a las abuelitas también. #mom #abuelita #holamom #holaUSA @usahola @johnrussophoto A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 14, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

One thing she doesn’t do? “I never cleanse my skin in the morning,” she told the newspaper. “My grandmother taught me that at night your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day. Also, if I cleanse very well at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up?” In the a.m., she gives her skin an invigorating spritz of rose water before applying moisturizer.

In the evening, she removes her makeup with coconut oil and more rose water. “You can use a hot towel with the rose water — you put a wet towel in the microwave — to do a little steam.”

Next up, cleansing. She uses Nuance Chamomile Facial Cream Cleanser or an edible mask from her blend-it-yourself line with Juice Generation.

Amazon

Hayek is careful not to overexfoliate. “I see many women in L.A. who have exfoliated so much they look shiny,” she said.

To round out her nightly ritual, she relies on a mix of serums and oils. Biologique Recherche Grand Millésime Serum and Anne Semonin Sérum Précieux are two of her favorites.

When it comes to her day-to-day makeup routine, Hayek keeps it pretty simple with a little foundation and lipstick.

@ctilburymakeup erasing the jetlag from my face for the Night Before Party. // Charlotte Tilbury borrandome el cansancio de la cara antes de la Fiesta de la Noche Anterior. A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Feb 25, 2017 at 7:21pm PST

Of course, getting red carpet-ready requires a few more products. “I love the lip colors and textures of the Clinique Pop line. I just discovered them. I also use a lot of Charlotte Tilbury and throw a Sisley lip balm in my purse. Kevyn Aucoin has beautiful blushes,” she told the Times. She’s also a fan of Cinema Secrets concealer and EcoTools brushes.

Getting ready to see the 11th Hour at @tribecafilmfestival by Jim Sheridan. Me estoy alistando para ir al festival de cine Tribeca, 11th Hour producido por la Universidad de Guadalajara. #nyc A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Apr 21, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

One thing's for sure: Whether Hayek is glammed up or au naturel, she always looks gorgeous.

