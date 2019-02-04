Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 4, 2019, 10:46 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Salma Hayek is one Hollywood star who embraces aging.

The 52-year-old actress shared a gorgeous selfie Sunday to let fans know she was "proud" of her gray hair.

In the photo, the Mexican-born beauty appears fresh-faced and smiling as she shows off her wavy dark locks that have become streaked with gray over the years.

"#proud of my white hair," she captioned the pretty picture.

Hayek should be proud of how beautiful she looks — and a few celebrity pals let her know it in the post's comments.

"Gorgeous lady," wrote singer and actress Jessica Simpson.

"You are stunning," wrote rocker Lenny Kravtiz.

In late December, the "Hitman's Bodyguard" star shared two makeup-free pics of herself that showed off her still perfect skin — and her enviable curves.

"#nature," she captioned them.

Back in August 2017, the mom of one — Hayek and hubby François-Henri Pinault have an 11-year-old daughter, Valentina — shared her beauty secrets with The New York Times.

The Academy Award-nominated actress, who has her own skin care and makeup line called Nuance, revealed she relies heavily on natural beauty products — and never dyes her hair.

"One of the reasons I don’t dye my hair is because I don’t have the patience to sit through it," she explained.

"I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life," Hayek added.