Jan. 28, 2019, 4:21 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

We were glued to the screen during Sunday night's SAG Awards, but — let's be honest — it was mostly because of the fashion!

The stars certainly brought their red carpet A-game last night, and we can't help but gush over some of their amazing ensembles. From daring silhouettes to sexy takes on classic styles, these are the looks we can't stop thinking about.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore took our breath away last night! Getty Images

Time after time, Mandy Moore proves she's got some serious fashion chops, and we simply couldn't take our eyes off the "This Is Us" star's off-the-shoulder black gown featuring bejeweled detailing across the bust.

Lady Gaga

A style star has most certainly been born. Getty Images

The songstress was nominated for her standout performance in "A Star is Born," and showed up dressed to impress in a white Dior gown with a plunging neckline and a pretty serious slit. Is anyone else getting Marilyn Monroe vibes?

Constance Wu

Constance Wu shines like the silver screen star she is! Getty Images

Constance Wu looked crazy sexy in a glittery strapless gown with a cinched waist. Her beachy waves and strappy sandals gave the otherwise glam look an effortless vibe.

Megan Mullally

Megan Mullally showed up dressed to impress for her hosting duties. Getty Images

After revealing that designers just don't want to dress her for award shows, the "Will & Grace" actress ended up finding the perfect gown for her SAG Awards hosting duties: a sleek LBD with pretty gold detailing and a silhouette that hugged her curves perfectly.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

This look gives new meaning to the term va-va-voom. Getty Images

Her hubby, Michael Douglas, might've been nominated for a SAG award last night, but all eyes were definitely on Zeta-Jones in this navy, V-neck gown. Between the bedazzled embellishments, the sexy slit and those gorgeous illusion sleeves, the dress had an endless number of standout details.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie knows how to rock a red carpet. AP

The "Mary Queen of Scots" nominee made a statement on the red carpet in this slinky white-and-gold gown. Robbie paired the crocheted design with a relaxed yet polished beauty look that definitely hit the mark.

Melissa McCarthy

McCarthy looked sparkly and stunning. Getty Images

The funny lady showed off her glam sense of style in a sparkly silver gown with the most perfectly draped sleeves. She paired the luxe look with dangly earrings and a deep side part.

Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley showed off her legs with a thigh-high slit. Getty Images

Samira Wiley sported a stunning look that featured two major style trends we noticed last night: LBDs and slinky slits.

Amy Adams

Amy Adams wore one of our favorite style details: a gorgeous peplum. Getty Images

We've always appreciated a good peplum, and this is why: The ruffled look can totally transform an outfit from basic to showstopping.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt has always been a style star. Getty Images

Emily Blunt isn't afraid to wear a daring look! The delicate pink color added a soft touch to a bold style.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone is never afraid to wear the pants. Getty Images

Emma Stone proved that gowns aren't always the way to go and kept things comfy in a pair of wide-legged pants and a gold blouse featuring a pretty bow.

Laura Harrier

Just look at those sleeves! Getty Images

The nominee looked pretty in pink with a flowing strapless gown featuring some pretty off-the-shoulder poof sleeves.