And awards season continues!

Not long after celebrities rocked the red carpet at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, stars once again showed off their chicest looks at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Old Hollywood glamour was definitely a theme of the night, with celebrities including Nicole Kidman and Michelle Williams sporting retro hairstyles and dark gowns with classic silhouettes.

When it came to color choices, many stars coordinated with the silver carpet, sporting black or midnight blue ensembles embellished with plenty of wintery sparkles. That said, there were some cheerful pops of pink from Elisabeth Moss and Cynthia Erivo among all the icy blues and metallics.

It was also a particularly stylish night for young celebrities, including the teenage cast members of “Stranger Things” and 10-year-old “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actress Julia Butters.

Here are some of our favorite looks from the 2020 SAG Awards.

Scarlett Johansson

The “Marriage Story” star looked beautiful in blue in a slinky Armani Prive gown with a plunging neckline.

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo embraced classic Hollywood glamour in a figure-hugging black dress with a long train. She accessorized with multiple diamond bracelets and a diamond necklace.

Andrew Scott

No plain black tuxedos here! The “Fleabag” star looked marvelous in a mauve suit with a muted pink shirt, paired with a black bow tie and cummerbund.

Lupita Nyong’o

Yes, you can rock florals in January! The actress sported a strapless gown black gown with an icy blue and white flower print. She completed the look with an asymmetrical updo.

Nicole Kidman

Kidman looked dazzling in a royal blue dress with elegant ruffles and beaded embellishments. She completed with look with glamorous, old Hollywood-style waves.

Zoe Kravitz

The “Big Little Lies” star channeled Audrey Hepburn again in her long white gloves and peach dress with a sweet bow at the waist. She accessorized her Hepburn look with (what else?) Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Millie Bobby Brown

The 15-year-old “Stranger Things” star looked gorgeous and confident on the red carpet, sporting a pantsuit and dress combo with white pumps.

Kathryn Newton

The actress looked just peachy in this flowing, pastel orange gown with flared shoulders.

Charlize Theron

The actress sported a sleek, belted Givenchy skirt with a dramatic front slit. She added some sparkle to her look with a metallic crop top, as well as a glittery hair accessory down her center part.

Logan Browning

The “Dear White People” actress looked lovely in an ethereal lavender gown with a tulle skirt and delicate jeweled embellishments.

Lili Reinhart

The “Riverdale” actress looked effortlessly chic in this black and white dress with pearl-like embellishments. She kept her hair simple with a timeless, center-parted updo.

Renee Zellweger

The “Judy” star, who won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role, looked amazing in a royal blue, strapless gown. She polished off the look with black pumps and a few understated bracelets.

Gaten Matarazzo

The “Stranger Things” star looked dapper in a midnight blue-and-black checked suit.

Laura Dern

The “Big Little Lies” star sported an edgy black dress with structured shoulders and braided gold belt. She balanced out the gown’s angular shoulders with soft, beachy waves.

Cynthia Erivo

The “Harriet” star lit up the red carpet with her voluminous, pink and orange dress and joyful smile.

Noah Schnapp

“Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp had one of the most daring menswear looks on the red carpet, and he totally pulled it off. He sported a shiny, icy-blue suit with what looks like a matching cummerbund wrapped around his jacket. The 15-year-old actor accessorized with white sneakers.

Jennifer Aniston

Aniston looked beautiful as always in a sleek, silky white Christian Dior dress with a flared hem.

Gwendoline Christie

The “Game of Thrones” star exuded gothic vibes in her voluminous black dress, paired with dark nails and lipstick.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Waller-Bridge, who took home a SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series, looked stunning in a black crop top layered with sheer, beaded shawl.

Rita Wilson

The actress and singer was a vision in burgundy velvet. She paired her jewel-toned dress with soft, pretty waves.

Elisabeth Moss

Pretty in pink! The “Handmaid’s Tale” star sported a flowing, 70s-inspired dress in a sweet bubblegum hue. She accessorized her look with a red belt and clutch and a chic top knot.

Reese Witherspoon

The “Big Little Lies” star glittered from head to toe in a dark, metallic gown with a statement shoulder.

Michelle Williams

Old Hollywood glam was the name of the game on the silver carpet! Williams sported a black, off-the-shoulder dress and a retro bob.

Julia Butters

We’re quickly becoming obsessed with Butters’ red carpet style. The 10-year-old “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actress has been rocking one incredible look after another this awards season. On Sunday, she sported a sequined silver pantsuit, complete with a black tie embellished with a silver star.

Jennifer Garner

The “Peppermint” actress looked lovely in a red gown with a ruched waist. She paired her look with easy, breezy waves and glittery earrings.