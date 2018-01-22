We just can't get over these gorgeous SAG Awards styles

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Earlier this month, Hollywood’s hottest stars made a major statement at the Golden Globes in all-black attire. Support for the Time’s Up initiative has never been stronger, but the fashion mood at last night’s 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was a bit more colorful.

Our favorite style stars stepped out in bold hues, classic colors and fun designs that gave us style inspiration galore. These are the looks we can’t stop talking about.

Kristen Bell

The first-ever SAG Awards host showed up looking pretty in pink for her hosting duties! The floral print on her pink gown added just the right amount of embellishment without being over the top.

Mandy Moore

The cast of "This is Us" took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series last night, but Mandy Moore also won us over with this shimmery blue V-neck gown that fit her like a glove.

Lupita Nyong’o

Sexy in silver! The actress' strapless silver gown offered plenty of sparkle and a touch of sass with a feathered black train.

Millie Bobby Brown

The "Stranger Things" star looked age-appropriate and fashion-forward in a soft pink sequin high-low gown that she paired with practical Converse sneakers. Her pink lips and two mini buns finished off the fun look.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman took home a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for "Big Little Lies" last night, and she looked every part the winner in a bronze long-sleeve gown with pretty shoulder detailing.

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan was on trend in one of the night's most popular colors: pale pink. Her long-sleeve gown featured a sexy slit, tassel detailing at the waist and beautiful silver metallic embellishments.

Chrissy Metz

The "This is Us" star matched her co-stars in a vibrant blue gown with floral appliqués and ruffles for days.

Danielle Brooks

The black-and-red sequined ombré gown Danielle Brooks wore to last night's SAG Awards was a far departure from the prison uniform we usually see her wear on "Orange Is the New Black." The gown hugged the nominee in all the right places, and she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Reese Witherspoon

The SAG nominee turned heads on the red carpet in an emerald green off-the-shoulder gown. The ruffle sleeves, multidimensional colors and formfitting design made this dress a triple style threat.

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba joined the pink trend in a pastel one-shoulder gown that featured an over-the-shoulder train. Loose curls and pretty makeup polished off the pretty look.

Dakota Fanning

Sometimes, simple just works best. The always-classic Dakota Fanning flaunted her fashion know-how in a pastel strapless gown with silver patterns throughout.

Tracee Ellis Ross

The "Black-ish" actress looked regal in a white gown with an over-the-shoulder cape and a slinky slit. Her sleek hair and bold red lips let the striking style speak for itself.

Margot Robbie

It's official: pale pink, sequins and feathers make for a style trifecta! "I, Tonya" star Margot Robbie merged classy and sassy in the best of ways with her streamlined dress and statement accents.

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi went for something a little different, and it definitely paid off! The "Black-ish" actress donned this sexy black strapless jumpsuit on the red carpet, and turned heads with a long train that featured an awesome bow.

Allison Janney

She took home an award last night for her performance in "I, Tonya," and Allison Janney arrived ready to shine in a metallic silver sequined gown featuring a high neckline and long sleeves.

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn

The mother-daughter duo stepped out for a ladies' night out in pastel gowns and glowing makeup. Kate donned a ruffled pink polka-dot gown with lace accents, while Goldie showed off her physique in an off-the-shoulder blue gown with a ruffled sleeve.

Halle Berry

She does it again! Halle Berry continued her streak of red-carpet style hits and looked like a golden goddess in a sequined gown featuring a plunging neckline and a black tulle train.