It's Millie Bobby Brown like we've never seen her before.

Reuters The British star looked completely different at the "Stranger Things" Season 2 premiere.

The 13-year-old actress looked all grown up at the "Stranger Things" Season 2 premiere, thanks to a sleek shoulder-length bob and black leather dress.

Reuters

Brown, who was nominated for an Emmy this year for her breakout role as Eleven on the Netflix sci-fi cult hit, normally sports her character's famously close-cropped 'do. But Thursday night, the fashion-forward teen mixed things up a bit with longer hair and curtain bangs that beautifully framed her face.

Though the British star has been growing her hair out since last season, People reports her new look came courtesy, at least in part, of hair extensions.

AP Fashion lover Brown poses at the 2017 Emmy awards ceremony last month in Los Angeles. The actress was nominated for her first Emmy for her "Stranger Things" role.

Brown also wore a very grown-up black leather shirt dress and white patent-leather shoes, both by Calvin Klein’s 205W39NYC imprint.

@finnwolfhardofficial I’m so blessed to have a great (on screen romance) with this lovely boy! Eleven loves you ⭐️ A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Oct 27, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

In an interview with People magazine, Brown hinted that Eggo-loving Eleven will also go through a physical transformation this season.

"I feel like my shaved head said ‘bada–-,’ but this season she’s more vulnerable and scared, so she has a different look. It’s more of a coming-of-age story for her,” said the star. "She’s trying to be a normal teenager...That’s something I’m also going through right now."

Season 2 of "Stranger Things" is now streaming on Netflix.