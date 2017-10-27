It's Millie Bobby Brown like we've never seen her before.
The 13-year-old actress looked all grown up at the "Stranger Things" Season 2 premiere, thanks to a sleek shoulder-length bob and black leather dress.
Brown, who was nominated for an Emmy this year for her breakout role as Eleven on the Netflix sci-fi cult hit, normally sports her character's famously close-cropped 'do. But Thursday night, the fashion-forward teen mixed things up a bit with longer hair and curtain bangs that beautifully framed her face.
Though the British star has been growing her hair out since last season, People reports her new look came courtesy, at least in part, of hair extensions.
Brown also wore a very grown-up black leather shirt dress and white patent-leather shoes, both by Calvin Klein’s 205W39NYC imprint.
In an interview with People magazine, Brown hinted that Eggo-loving Eleven will also go through a physical transformation this season.
"I feel like my shaved head said ‘bada–-,’ but this season she’s more vulnerable and scared, so she has a different look. It’s more of a coming-of-age story for her,” said the star. "She’s trying to be a normal teenager...That’s something I’m also going through right now."
Season 2 of "Stranger Things" is now streaming on Netflix.