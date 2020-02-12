If you've ever accidentally detached a zipper from your coat, then you know it's one of the greatest fashion tragedies you can encounter. Seriously, good luck getting that sucker back on once it breaks off.

Just when we had resigned ourselves to living with this unfortunate inconvenience, Ryan Reynolds swoops in to share a zipper-fixing hack that's giving us new hope.

The actor took to Twitter Monday to share a video from the account @engineeringvids that shows how to fix a zipper with a fork. Yes, that's right, a fork.

"I've waited my whole life for this," the "Deadpool" star captioned the post, which has since garnered more than a million likes.

In the video, a person takes a detached slider (the part you use to zip and unzip) and sticks it onto a fork's prong. Then guide each side of the jacket through the holes of the slider. They pull the zipper up the coat before detaching the fork, effectively fixing the entire issue. You have to see it to believe it!

I’ve waited my whole life for this. https://t.co/mVWUioY2F8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 11, 2020

After watching the video, Reynolds' fans had a lot of feelings about the mind-blowing hack. Many were simply in awe of the magic taking place before their eyes.

OMG, get the fork outta the here! . 😂 — Trishia ♓ Crane 💬🗨️🗯️💭👓🕶️💎🐝 (@crane_trish) February 11, 2020

A lot of Twitter users were eager to test out this handy trick at home.

*currently tearing apart zippers just to try this* — Carly Pope (@Pope_Onarope) February 11, 2020

Others said they wished they knew about this hack earlier.

....the amount of jackets I had to hide from my parents as a kid that zipper broke and now u show me this 😒 — Abou (@abou_k203) February 11, 2020

A few Twitter users were ready to start packing a fork with them wherever they go.

I need to carry a fork in my pocket for this 😂 — Khurshid Alam (@Khurshidalamm) February 11, 2020

Still, not everyone was totally convinced that this trick would actually work.

It puts the zipper back on but it doesn't actually fix it. It can be zipped off again and the bottom can also unzip — 🍎Erik 🐝 ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@ayak97) February 11, 2020

And others imagined what might happen if the "fixed" jacket suddenly unraveled again.

Yeah, nope. The zipper will still split from the bottom up.

All fun and games till you're running along and, BAM!

All your jelly's hanging out in the breeze for the world to see. pic.twitter.com/neYsSO2XW2 — Tara's theory (@pierre_tara) February 11, 2020

Whether they believed the fork trick would work or not, most Twitter users agreed on one thing: broken zippers are a true pain!

Definitely must give it a go, that zip will be the death of me!🙈🤣 — Oonagh Shanley (@OonaghShanley) February 11, 2020

Now we know who to go to for fashion hacks!