If you've ever accidentally detached a zipper from your coat, then you know it's one of the greatest fashion tragedies you can encounter. Seriously, good luck getting that sucker back on once it breaks off.
Just when we had resigned ourselves to living with this unfortunate inconvenience, Ryan Reynolds swoops in to share a zipper-fixing hack that's giving us new hope.
The actor took to Twitter Monday to share a video from the account @engineeringvids that shows how to fix a zipper with a fork. Yes, that's right, a fork.
"I've waited my whole life for this," the "Deadpool" star captioned the post, which has since garnered more than a million likes.
In the video, a person takes a detached slider (the part you use to zip and unzip) and sticks it onto a fork's prong. Then guide each side of the jacket through the holes of the slider. They pull the zipper up the coat before detaching the fork, effectively fixing the entire issue. You have to see it to believe it!
After watching the video, Reynolds' fans had a lot of feelings about the mind-blowing hack. Many were simply in awe of the magic taking place before their eyes.
A lot of Twitter users were eager to test out this handy trick at home.
Others said they wished they knew about this hack earlier.
A few Twitter users were ready to start packing a fork with them wherever they go.
Still, not everyone was totally convinced that this trick would actually work.
And others imagined what might happen if the "fixed" jacket suddenly unraveled again.
Whether they believed the fork trick would work or not, most Twitter users agreed on one thing: broken zippers are a true pain!
Now we know who to go to for fashion hacks!