Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 9, 2019, 9:37 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Yi-Jin Yu

After embracing her gray hair, Rosie O'Donnell is ready for another hair change!

The 57-year-old actress and comedian stepped out with a new pixie haircut at the opening night of the revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" musical in New York City on Sunday.

Rosie O'Donnell rocks a brand new look at the Broadway opening night of "Oklahoma" at Circle in the Square Theatre on April 7 in New York City. Getty Images

Her short crop is ready for spring, highlighting her salt-and-pepper hair and clear-framed glasses. But it’s not the first time she has cut her hair short or gone gray.

O’Donnell explained in a TODAY interview that her role the show “SMILF” helped her embrace her gray locks.

“(Show creator) Frankie (Shaw) said, 'Can you grow your gray out? And, I thought, 'How hard could it be? It takes years … We had to put in streaks,’” she said.

In January, O’Donnell said she wasn’t sure if she would keep her hair gray, as some of her children were protesting her new look. "Well, I don't know. I have five kids and three of them are voting (to) go back. Three of them say, 'You look way too old,'" she revealed.

But it looks like her silvery streaks are here to stay, and we think they look great!

As for her pixie, O’Donnell has never shied away from a short ‘do, even tweeting that "short hair rules !!" in 2017.

See Rosie O'Donnell's past hairstyles:

She rocked a pixie over 15 years ago at the 2002 opening of “Hairspray,” another Broadway musical.

Rosie sported short hair again on the opening night of "Hairspray" in 2002. Jim Spellman/WireImage

Even in 1994, O'Donnell loved short styles, proudly wearing her hair in curly ringlets while presenting the award for best animated short film and best live action short film at the 66th Academy Awards.

Rosie went for ringlets on the red carpet at the Oscars in 1994. WireImage

In 1988, O’Donnell went big, going all in on the big hair trend of the ‘80s, in the years following her big break on the show “Star Search.”

Rosie jumped on the big hair trend in 1988. Getty Images

But it hasn’t been all va-va-voom styles or short pixie cuts. The mom of five, also loves hats of all sorts, appearing in everything from berets to newsboy caps through the years.

Rosie didn't shy away from hats in the '90s. Getty Images

She's perhaps most recognizable in a shoulder-length style with easy waves.

In 2013, Rosie grew her hair out to shoulder length. Getty Images

Whether it’s a short crop like her new pixie or a shoulder-length bob like one of her throwback photos, O’Donnell shows how easy it is to shine when you’re comfortable with whichever hairstyle you decide to wear.