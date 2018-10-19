Rose Byrne is almost unrecognizable as a blonde — see her edgy, new look!

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Hello there, blond hair!

Rose Byrne just underwent a major hair transformation, stepping out with a stunning, new platinum ‘do. The Australian actress showed off her new look Thursday at the opening night of Broadway's “The Lifespan of a Fact” at Studio 54 in New York City.

Byrne is trying out life as a blonde! Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

The 39-year-old walked hand-in-hand with her longtime love, Bobby Cannavale, who stars in the play alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Cherry Jones.

Byrne and longtime love Bobby Cannavale at the premiere of Broadway's "The Lifespan of a Fact," in which Cannavale stars. Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

Byrne paired her new 'do with a metallic, belted dress and gold clutch. Her shimmering outfit certainly made a statement, but it was her icy-blond hairstyle that stole the show. She even kept an edgy touch by leaving her dark roots exposed.

So chic! Getty Images

Byrne is hardly the first star to try out life as a blonde, but her transformation is particularly dramatic since she rarely strays from the light brown shade she has rocked since her “Bridesmaids” days.

Byrne had light brown hair in "Bridesmaids." Universal Pictures

See her past looks:

Back in the day, Byrne had deep dark hair, seen here at the 2004 premiere of “Troy” in New York.

Byrne once had dark brown, almost black, strands. WireImage

But she later transitioned to her signature, honey brown shade. The actress rocked a wavy, long lob at the Emmy Awards in 2013.

Byrne sported a wavy lob at the 2013 Emmys. Getty Images

Byrne then went for a sleek, ombre style, seen below with another stunning metallic dress at the 2016 Met Gala in New York City.

Byrne debuted a sleek hairstyle at the 2016 Met Gala. WireImage

She transitioned to a reddish-brown shade, teasing her strands for a fun, retro-inspired bob at the 2017 Met Gala.

Byrne played with fun curls at the 2017 Met Gala. Getty Image

Byrne’s platinum strands are a major departure from her go-to color — but only prove she can pull off any shade!