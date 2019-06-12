Get Stuff We Love

/ Source: TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan

Rose Byrne looks pretty in platinum!

After flirting with shades of blond for the better part of a year, the actress has solidified her allegiance to the color by going all the way to platinum.

We first spotted Byrne's summer 'do when makeup artist Hung Vanngo posted a shot of the actress looking totally glam. While staring at her stunning makeup, we noticed Byrne's hair was definitely more dramatic than we'd seen it in recent months.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByYxsdnJH2Q

The 39-year-old has sported highlights off and on over the years but made a noticeable change last October, when she debuted blond locks and dark roots.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BphjzPSABho

For someone who's been pretty loyal to her brunette hair, the look was shocking to say the least. And now, less than a year later, the actress is totally committed to the blond life.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByYg-BGlqHg

Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne and 'Instant Family' cast talk new film

Nov. 14, 201805:13

See Rose Byrne's hair through the years:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BlBAU5lHHJy

The actress, who's most well-known for her role "Bridesmaids," often sports gorgeous highlights.

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

The 39-year-old went blond-ish at the 2013 Emmy Awards.

Donato Sardella / WireImage

At the 2012 SAG Awards, the actress looked chic with a bob and blunt bangs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BmRQzlHAqi4

In 2009, Byrne starred in "Knowing" with Nicolas Cage, and rocked pretty brunette locks.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BwFRBSig4OB

When Byrne starred alongside Snoop Dogg in the 2005 film "The Tenants," she opted for dark brown hair.

J. Vespa / WireImage

We haven't seen her with hair this short in quite some time, but Byrne worked a shaggy pixie back in 2000.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bl6CyN-gYzm

The actress posted this throwback on Instagram, revealing she bleached her hair in the kitchen sink to star in "Two Hands" with Heath Ledger.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BrOsKlCgS8X

A young Byrne looked bright-eyed and sweet with light brown locks and highlights.

Rose Byrne weighs in on possibility of 'Bridesmaids' sequel

Aug. 31, 201803:43
Chrissy Callahan