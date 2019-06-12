Rose Byrne looks pretty in platinum!

After flirting with shades of blond for the better part of a year, the actress has solidified her allegiance to the color by going all the way to platinum.

We first spotted Byrne's summer 'do when makeup artist Hung Vanngo posted a shot of the actress looking totally glam. While staring at her stunning makeup, we noticed Byrne's hair was definitely more dramatic than we'd seen it in recent months.

The 39-year-old has sported highlights off and on over the years but made a noticeable change last October, when she debuted blond locks and dark roots.

For someone who's been pretty loyal to her brunette hair, the look was shocking to say the least. And now, less than a year later, the actress is totally committed to the blond life.

See Rose Byrne's hair through the years:

The actress, who's most well-known for her role "Bridesmaids," often sports gorgeous highlights.

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

The 39-year-old went blond-ish at the 2013 Emmy Awards.

Donato Sardella / WireImage

At the 2012 SAG Awards, the actress looked chic with a bob and blunt bangs.

In 2009, Byrne starred in "Knowing" with Nicolas Cage, and rocked pretty brunette locks.

When Byrne starred alongside Snoop Dogg in the 2005 film "The Tenants," she opted for dark brown hair.

J. Vespa / WireImage

We haven't seen her with hair this short in quite some time, but Byrne worked a shaggy pixie back in 2000.

The actress posted this throwback on Instagram, revealing she bleached her hair in the kitchen sink to star in "Two Hands" with Heath Ledger.

A young Byrne looked bright-eyed and sweet with light brown locks and highlights.