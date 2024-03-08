Robert Irwin is now more than just a zookeeper. This week, he proved to also be an impressive runway model.

The 20-year-old Australian zookeeper and son of late zookeeper and "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin walked the runway for the first time at the 2024 Melbourne Fashion Festival on March 6.

On Thursday, Irwin took to Instagram to share multiple photos of his runway debut.

"Never imagined I'd be walking the runway, but here we are," Irwin wrote in the caption. "Wow, thanks for an amazing night Melbourne Fashion Festival!!"

In the post, Irwin, 20, wore three different looks, rocking blue suede, black and white, and shimmery suits. Those outfits greatly differed from the usual khaki getups fans were used to seeing him wear at the zoo.

Irwin at the Melbourne Fashion Festival on March 6. Naomi Rahim / WireImage

Irwin's post was flooded with positive comments from fans.

"Umm what!!! We need to see you on more runways! Like OMG you were born for this," one Instagram user wrote.

"Most models have a stern face when walking, but I’m so glad you smiled," another Instagram user wrote.

Irwin walks at the Suit Up Runway at the Melbourne Fashion Festival. Sam Tabone / WireImage

"The most lively runway model I’ve seen in a while," another commented.

"The only model to smile whilst walking the catwalk. This man really is just wholesome in everything the does," one fan wrote.

Irwin's enthusiasm was even more clearly shown in the second Instagram post he shared about his experience at the festival.

He also posted a video of his walk, showing him beaming with joy on and off the stage.

"What a wild experience! Melbourne Fashion Festival was incredible!" the caption wrote.

"You’re smile lights up the whole room," one fan commented.