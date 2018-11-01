Here's the 'old-school' way Rob Lowe makes his wife feel special

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Our next celebrity truly needs no introduction.

After all, we're talking about Rob Lowe, the seemingly ageless, eternally charismatic actor who's been part of pop culture since his breakthrough role as Sodapop Curtis in 1983's "The Outsiders," through his stint as a White House communications director on "The West Wing," capping off now with Lifetime's updated "The Bad Seed," which he also directs. Not to mention, he's a best-selling author.

"Love Life,"

He does get sweet when it comes to keeping the romance alive with his wife of nearly three decades, Sheryl Berkoff, with whom Lowe has raised two sons, Matthew, who graduated from Duke University, and John Owen, from Stanford University.

"Wow, wow. My wife is the hardest person to shop for," he said. "Usually, she buys herself something and says it's my birthday present to her. She loves notes and flowers. It’s the simple old-school stuff. You can buy her something fancy and she loves it, but she loves the time and effort it takes to write a card."

Editor's note: there are heaps of romantic sweet nothings on the market, but here are a few of our favorites. They're sweet, whimsical and heartfelt.

Love Note Cards Collection,

Rainbow Happy Place Foil Greeting Card,

Light-Up Card Kit,

I (Heart) Us Greeting Card,

Speaking of effort, if you follow Lowe on social media, you know the guy doesn't cut corners when it comes to staying fit.

In regards to what he eats, "I keep it really simple. It’s a lifestyle, not a diet. For me, it’s watch your sugars and cut your carbs. I get more results from that than anything I do at the gym," he said.

Lowe is also the brand spokesperson for the Atkins diet, which advocates for a low-carb approach to food (please consult your doctor before embarking on any diet plan).

He's also a big fan of cycling.

"My new obsession is the Peloton. It’s changed my life. It’s a quick way to get 15 minutes or 20 minutes in," said Lowe.

Editor's note: this bike has started a fitness craze, but it's not exactly easy on your wallet. Here are a few less-expensive options.

ANCHEER Indoor Cycling Bike,

"It's quiet and sturdy. Resistance is incredibly good so you can really enjoy a great workout without going to gym," wrote one Amazon reviewer.

Schwinn 170 Upright Bike,

"I don't have any problem with watching TV on my tablet, and there is a USB port to use," wrote an Amazon reviewer.

Otherwise, he's all about the great outdoors. Lowe skis and fishes and plays golf, to name but a few pursuits.

"I like to be outside. I’m not a big gym person. I’m mostly in the water. I don’t have a favorite running shoe. I’m big into stand-up paddle boarding and surfing. I surf with the standup paddle-board. It has to be much smaller. You catch every wave," he said.

Pathfinder Inflatable SUP Stand Up Paddleboard,

This board is fast, and agile, and has solid reviews online.

Often, his sons help him out, going boating and fishing.

"My now young men are my proudest achievement, for sure. No matter how many movies or books or TV shows I do, raising those guys has been my favorite thing I’ve ever done. They’re just great kids. Sheryl and I were both lucky that we had the wherewithal to spend a lot of time with them and be really involved and it’s paid off," he said.

Even his dog gets in on the water action, riding around on this water creature; Lowe documents those aquatic canine adventures on Instagram.

Big Joe Pool Petz,

Woof!

