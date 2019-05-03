Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 3, 2019, 8:47 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel

Whether she's rocking out on stage or celebrating her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Rita Wilson always looks amazing.

That's in part because of the star's megawatt smile — and her grin always seems biggest when she's talking about her music. The actress-turned-musician released her fourth album, "Halfway to Home," in March.

"Every time you have an album out, you're so excited," Wilson told TODAY. "You've been living with it for a while so once it actually comes out it's like Christmas morning."

"I just love doing it," Wilson continued. "There's always something to say and there's always something worth exploring ... So I'll keep doing it. There will be more after this."

Seeing Wilson embrace this new rockstar lifestyle, we have to admit she's never looked better! During a recent stop at TODAY, we sat down with the star to ask for some of her tried-and-true beauty tips.

Read on for her favorites.

Rita Wilson's Beauty Favorites

1. Aveeno Positively Radiant Moisturizer, $14, Amazon

"I really love Aveeno positively radiant moisturizer for my face," Wilson said. "It has a sunblock in it which is very important, and you can get in anywhere. So if you run out you can just go to the nearest drugstore and get it."

2. Burt's Bees Lip Shimmer in Peony, $3 (normally $6), Amazon

"I use the color peony, which is the best color ever," Wilson said of this shimmering lip color.

"Every time you go to the drugstore it's sold out. It makes me mad but it's the one I love," she joked. "I've had to buy like 6-packs of other colors that I don't really love just to get to the peony."

3. Crest 3D Whitestrips, $39, Amazon

Speaking of Wilson's gorgeous smile, she relies on a drugstore favorite to keep her pearly whites looking great. "I like the Crest Whitestrips. I think those are really good, they really work," she said. "I have super sensitive teeth so I can't do professional whitening, so I use the crest strips and they work fine."

4. Lancome Hypnose Mascara, $28, Nordstrom

"I use Lancome Hypnose mascara but if that's not available, the one that I think is just as good is L'Oreal Voluminous," said Wilson. "It's an amazing mascara."

5. L'Oreal Voluminous Mascara, $6, Amazon

L'Oreal's popular mascara must be good because it's also been recommended to us by Gabrielle Union and one of our editors swears by the brand's Lash Paradise formula!

It's a good thing the busy star relies on so many drugstore standbys, because her touring schedule's about to get even busier!

Wilson just performed at Stagecoach Music Festival in Los Angeles (where husband Tom Hanks made an adorable appearance) and she'll be stopping by Chicago's Country LakeShake festival in June.

She even told TODAY that she's already got another album ready to go, so we can't wait to see what she does next!

