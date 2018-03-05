Rita Moreno wears same dress to Oscars as she wore to 1962 ceremony

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Not only did Rita Moreno make a triumphant return to the Academy Awards, but her dress did, too.

The 86-year-old Hollywood legend returned to the Oscars red carpet sporting the iconic black-and-gold gown she wore to the 1962 Oscars, where she won the award for best supporting actress for "West Side Story."

Actress Rita Moreno arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. VALERIE MACON / AFP /Getty Images

Designed by the late Filipino fashion legend Pitoy Moreno, who died on Jan. 15, the gown is made from the "obi" fabric used as wraps in Japanese kimonos.

"You think it would tarnish! It’s been hanging in my closet," Moreno told Ryan Seacrest during E!'s red carpet coverage Sunday night.

Just learned from Rita Moreno’s daughter that her mom will be wearing the same gown she wore to the #Oscars in 1962 pic.twitter.com/Sf6DdgC7jr — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) March 3, 2018

Moreno, on hand to present an award Sunday night, added a few flourishes to make the dress even more stunning in 2018. Turning the gown strapless, the "One Day at a Time" star was able to show off a stunning gold necklace.

Moreno is deserving of a fashion award to go along with the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards the EGOT winner has on her mantle.

Vanity Fair reporter Rebecca Keegan was the first to report the news after hearing about Moreno's plans from the actress's daughter two days earlier.