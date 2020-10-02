Demi Moore stuns in black lace at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie fashion show

Demi Moore looked absolutely stunning in a black lace leotard at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 fashion show, where she was one of the celebrities who filmed cameos at the hotly anticipated show. (Savage x Fenty is Rihanna's popular lingerie brand that she started in 2017.)

Moore, 57, reclined on a leather couch opposite model Bella Hadid, 23, for her appearance, which is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime video. The actress wore fishnet tights with her leotard and layered her accessories.

Moore kept her long brown hair straight but went dramatic with her makeup. She wore a smokey eye and berry lipstick to perfectly round out her seductive look.

The mother of three shared a video of her big moment on Instagram, where it attracted more than 100K likes. Moore's sultry look also earned her plenty of compliments. Melanie Griffith left three heart emoji to show her support. Jamie Lee Curtis added a "Whoa!"

Plenty of other people left fire emojis, signaling just how hot Moore looked modeling the lingerie.

Bella Hadid, Demi Moore, Jaida Essence Hall and Abby Champion backstage. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

Someone also called her "classy," but the Savage x Fenty Instagram chimed in to correct them. "Not classy, Savage AF," they wrote.

The lingerie brand didn't host a typical fashion show with models walking down the runway. Rihanna's label instead created an experience, where models and dancers performed and posed in her new line. A secret garden and a lime green warehouse were among some of the backdrops Rihanna used to show off her new lingerie.

Jaida Essence Hall, Abby Champion, Demi Moore and Alva Claire seen onstage during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on Oct. 2, 2020. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

Moore is very open about her sexuality and removing the taboo placed on women when it comes to sex. In July, she launched the "Dirty Diana" scripted erotic podcast.

"We feel pleasure and that’s not a broken part of us," she told Harper's Bazaar this summer. "That’s a natural God-given part of us and how we work. It’s not a mistake, but we haven't had enough comfort to explore that."