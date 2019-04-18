Get Stuff We Love
Reese Witherspoon is one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading ladies, so you'd think she'd be the first to fret over telltale signs of aging — but that's not the case.
The 43-year-old Oscar winner, who rose to fame as a fresh-faced young starlet in the early 1990s, told Elle magazine she enjoys seeing a few gray hairs and "fine lines" in the mirror.
After all, both are reminders of how much she's grown up over the past two decades.
"I have a point of view because I've been on this planet for 43 years, and I didn't feel that same way when I was 25. I didn't have the same things to say," the actress shared.
Getting older, to Witherspoon, has meant getting wiser.
"I'm 43 and I've had a whole bunch of experiences, and I can speak with a thoughtfulness about the changes I'd like to see in the world," she continued.
"I just feel like I earned that gray hair and my fine lines. I like 'em," she added. "I so prefer 43 to 25."
Watching Witherspoon's early hit movies, including 1999's "Cruel Intentions" and 2001's "Legally Blonde," is like a trip down memory lane — one that includes a few awkward fashion missteps, as she's the first to admit.
Her biggest beauty regret?
"In the '90s, we plucked our brows really thin. I said 'we' — at least I did. And it just looked awful," she recalled.
"Thank God, they grew back," she added, "but, I mean, who knows what they might look like now if I hadn’t plucked them into oblivion!"