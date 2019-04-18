Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 18, 2019, 9:41 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Reese Witherspoon is one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading ladies, so you'd think she'd be the first to fret over telltale signs of aging — but that's not the case.

The 43-year-old Oscar winner, who rose to fame as a fresh-faced young starlet in the early 1990s, told Elle magazine she enjoys seeing a few gray hairs and "fine lines" in the mirror.

After all, both are reminders of how much she's grown up over the past two decades.

Witherspoon told Elle she's "earned" her gray hair and "fine lines." NBC

"I have a point of view because I've been on this planet for 43 years, and I didn't feel that same way when I was 25. I didn't have the same things to say," the actress shared.

Getting older, to Witherspoon, has meant getting wiser.

"I'm 43 and I've had a whole bunch of experiences, and I can speak with a thoughtfulness about the changes I'd like to see in the world," she continued.

"I just feel like I earned that gray hair and my fine lines. I like 'em," she added. "I so prefer 43 to 25."

Reese Witherspoon as a baby-faced young star in 1999. Barry King / WireImage

Watching Witherspoon's early hit movies, including 1999's "Cruel Intentions" and 2001's "Legally Blonde," is like a trip down memory lane — one that includes a few awkward fashion missteps, as she's the first to admit.

Her biggest beauty regret?

"In the '90s, we plucked our brows really thin. I said 'we' — at least I did. And it just looked awful," she recalled.

"Thank God, they grew back," she added, "but, I mean, who knows what they might look like now if I hadn’t plucked them into oblivion!"