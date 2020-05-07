Reese Witherspoon shares '90s throwback pic, blames thin eyebrows on Drew Barrymore

Everything eventually comes back in style, right?

Reese Witherspoon, 44, shared a vintage pic of herself, and honestly, we feel like this look could still work today!

"Ahhh... 90’s style," she wrote in the caption. "Going through some old photos and pretty sure @gwenstefani is responsible for this hair trend, @drewbarrymore inspired these eyebrows and @jaredleto is responsible for my leather choker."

And while the "Little Fires Everywhere" star confessed that celebs Gwen Stefani, Drew Barrymore and Jared Leto inspired the look, Witherspoon herself was a trendsetter in her own right who was a champion of '90s style.

The photo she shared is from the premiere of the film "Nowhere" in 1997. From the spaghetti straps to the mismatched bracelets to the icy blue eye shadow, she looked like she stepped straight out of the pages of Tiger Beat magazine.

Jim Smeal / Getty Images

Some of Witherspoon's other looks from this era could actually compete as the poster child for the decade as well.

Hanging out at the after party of the premiere of "Freeway" in New York City, Witherspoon could not look more quintessentially '90s.

Reese Witherspoon at the after party for the premiere of "Freeway" at Bowery Bar in New York City on Oct. 11, 1996. Steve Eichner / Getty Images

From the deep burgundy lip and nails to the ultra-thin eyebrows to her signature blond locks styled in a deep side part paired with an elaborate updo, this is peak '90s hair and makeup. Her outfit featuring knee high chunky boots, a sleeveless black turtleneck and polka-dot mini skirt was the quintessential uniform for teenage mall rats.

Is it just us or are we not getting major "The Craft" vibes as well here?

Obviously, Witherspoon's rebellious side was on display during this era of her fashion evolution, as evident at the premiere of "The People vs. Larry Flynt" in 1996. (She was around 20 at the time.)

Reese Witherspoon at the "The People vs. Larry Flynt" premiere at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Steve.Granitz / WireImage

During this red carpet moment, she opted for a crop top showing off her midriff, paired with a long velvet skirt. She didn't shy away from paparazzi, sticking out her tongue and sticking her hand in her belt.

And like we said before, everything comes back full circle, right?

Chokers, spaghetti straps, velvet, tie-dye, crop tops and space knots have all made a come back in recent years, not only on the runways of some of our favorite designers but also on the streets of New York and hallways of high schools across the country.

Love it or hate, '90s style is back.