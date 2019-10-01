Ava Phillippe is pretty in pink!

The 20-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon (and Reese's ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe) recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself debuting a new bubblegum-pink hairstyle.

In her short clip, Phillippe pairs her long pink locks with a black lace choker and an edgy nose ring — all while holding an image of the inspiration behind her daring new look: her own high school freshman yearbook photo!

"Dressed up as my 2014 self last night, proving that her essence is alive and well," she wrote in the caption.

Her Oscar-winning mom, 43, popped into the comments to give her approval.

"Pinky!" Witherspoon gushed. She also added a bright pink heart.

It's not the first time Phillippe, a natural blonde, has opted for eye-catching hues for her hair.

In April, she modeled a rainbow-colored do in a pic she shared with fans.

And last November, she donned a striped tie and two studded leather bracelets to give a punk twist to her tresses, which she dyed bright red on one side.

Here's hoping Ava continues to share all her fun hairstyles with fans!